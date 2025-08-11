29 NBA Teams Warned Over LeBron James as Ex-Lakers Star Predicts Worst Rob Pelinka Scenario

This offseason feels a lot more restless than the previous years. Big names are starting to feel unsettled. The biggest name that comes to mind? LeBron James has doubts about the Lakers’ ability to deliver another championship within his remaining years. Much like his retirement, James’ future in LA is surrounded by mystery and an uncomfortable silence.

Nobody knows what’s going to happen. Furthermore, LeBron James isn’t stressing about it either. Aside from his workouts, the four-time MVP has been gripped by a golf obsession during the offseason. Is it a sign of him taking a laid-back approach as a way to force himself out of Laker land?

LeBron James might be criticized for many things. But his professionalism is unparalleled. Former Laker Wesley Johnson has a hard time predicting what decision James will make because “he plays his cards close to his chest,”. One thing he can easily predict though, is the manner in which the Akron Hammer is going to approach Year 23.

“I think one thing you can say about him, but he’s gonna come in the season ready. So, regardless if he’s on this team or not, whatever is his last season, or whatever, anything you want to say and speculate, you just know you’re gonna get the best version of LeBron whenever he steps on that floor. So if it’s the last season in Los Angeles, it’s gonna be a hell of a season, because if he’s gonna go out with a bang, so it’s gonna be fun to see,” Johnson said on the Laker Nation podcast.

Putting his interest in golf aside, LeBron James has made his morning productive. He wakes up before most and finishes his workout and conditioning to prepare for the next season. Despite not seeing eye-to-eye with the franchise right now, James’ commitment can’t be mistaken. James knows this could be his last season in LA. He still wants to make the most out of it. However, in order to do so, the Lakers need to be sharp.

Johnson warns the Lakers over the Western Conference

In the East, every team not named the Boston Celtics is treating the upcoming season as its chance. The Hawks have stacked up, New York has reinforced itself, and other teams see a window. The West is the exact opposite. They boast the champs, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who haven’t budged from their core.

In addition to that, the top teams have made some crucial moves. It all seems to build up to a season similar to what just passed. The West is a season-long marathon. Every game could shift standings. Hence, according to Johnson, the Lakers’ dreams of doing better than last year depend on how disciplined they can be.

“I think if they come into it healthy and they have a good rhythm early on and if Luka is really like Luka, I think they can make noise and then creep into that Top 6. But it’s going to be tough. I think it’s going to be one of those things that those games that they need to win, they have to win. Because if they let those games slip away then they’re going to fall back into that dogfight for that Play-In,” he mentioned.

It took the final games of the season for the West standings to be determined last season. The offseason movement hints at it being even tighter this time around. The Lakers have a new dynamic, too, with Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton joining the team. It’s going to take a period of adjustment for them to build chemistry.

Luckily, the Lakers have two gifted facilitators in LeBron James and Doncic to make the process easier. Ultimately, rhythm and consistency will dictate how the Lakers do next season. Do you think they will end up in the top six? Let us know your views in the comments below.