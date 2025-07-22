29 Teams Take Notice as Cade Cunningham’s Emergence Puts Talented Shooter in Trade Market

A year ago, the Detroit Pistons were a team buried under the weight of wasted seasons and wayward rebuilds. Now, they’re coming off a playoff appearance, and for the first time in a long time, it feels like Detroit basketball is back. At the center of it all? Cade Cunningham. With Cunningham playing at an All-NBA level and the franchise clearly building around his pace and poise, another young star is suddenly facing an uncertain future in Motown.

Jaden Ivey was once thought to be a long-term backcourt partner for Cunningham. But heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and fresh off a season shortened by a fractured left fibula, he’s no longer a lock for Detroit’s future. And at Summer League in Las Vegas, his name started popping up in trade chatter. That’s not nothing. Not for a player this talented. Not when 29 other teams are paying attention.

While Cade Cunningham plays with patience and precision, Jaden Ivey brings a fast-paced, explosive style built on speed and athleticism. And that contrast, once thought to be complementary, is now something the Pistons must reckon with. Cade isn’t just Detroit’s best player. He’s the guy—the tone-setter, and the cultural foundation. “As good of a basketball player as Cade Cunningham is, he’s a better leader and person,” said head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “There were times in games where guys would [complain], and Cade would grab them and be like, ‘Yo, coach said we’re not b——- here. So if you want to b—- you can go somewhere else.’ That’s real!”

This version of Cunningham, All-Star, All-NBA, makes Detroit’s path clearer. They have built a team that leans into his deliberate tempo and halfcourt precision. Tobias Harris, Duncan Robinson, and even a retooled Ron Holland II all fit into a system centered around ball movement, floor spacing, and patient execution. There is no debate anymore about who the franchise cornerstone is. And with that clarity comes hard questions, including whether Ivey’s future lies somewhere else.

Nov 29, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) celebrates a made shot in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Jaden Ivey emerged as a notable name in early trade buzz during the 2025-26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. With the explosive guard entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off a fractured left fibula, rival teams have begun to question whether he still fits the direction and identity the Pistons are shaping around Cade Cunningham.

Could Detroit’s sharpshooter be on the move?

This isn’t about Jaden Ivey’s lack of talent; it’s quite the opposite. Before his injury, Ivey was clearly turning a corner in his development, averaging 17.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 46% from the field. His improvement from beyond the arc stood out the most, hitting 40.9% of his threes, a major leap from earlier in his career. Ivey was converting nearly 60% of his attempts at the rim, showcasing his explosiveness and ability to finish through contact. These numbers weren’t just empty stats; they reflected a young player starting to put it all together.



He was starting to figure it out, especially as a catch-and-shoot threat alongside Cade. But despite career-high efficiency, his on-court fit remained inconsistent, and Detroit actually played better without him in some key stretches last season. It’s not fair, but it’s the reality of a rising team. Roles tighten, rotations get shorter, and high-ceiling talent doesn’t always translate to long-term security. GM Trajan Langdon said it himself: “Jaden Ivey was having an incredible season before he got hurt early January… He looks good out on the floor now. He is ready to go.”

And that’s good news for the Pistons and for any team in need of a scoring guard with elite burst and improving range. Ivey isn’t some distressed asset. He’s 23, explosive, and showing real polish in his game. Detroit may just need something different now.

They have shooters in Caris LeVert, Duncan Robinson, and Chaz Lanier. They have two-way wings in Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland. They’ve got Cunningham holding down the halfcourt and Jalen Duren anchoring the paint. What they don’t have, yet, is another true star or elite defender to elevate them to second-round-or-bust status in the East. If they find one on the market? Ivey is Detroit’s most intriguing chip.