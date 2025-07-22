$21M Trade Proposal Ends Jonathan Kuminga Drama as Warriors Star Reportedly Refuses to Return

NBA restricted free agency is usually a snooze-fest. But this summer, Jonathan Kuminga is turning it into a full-blown soap opera — and not the cheap daytime kind either, we’re talking premium cable drama. Despite Golden State’s hopes to retain him, it’s now widely believed the 22-year-old forward wants out, period.

Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, “The only problem is that it is known around the league that Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t want to be with the Warriors any longer and instead wants to continue his career elsewhere.” And that one line? It’s detonated a whole off-season of questions. Especially since multiple teams — including the Suns, Bulls, and Heat — have reportedly inquired.

The Bulls have re-entered the chat. According to recent buzz, Chicago is exploring a sign-and-trade centered around Jonathan Kuminga and guard Ayo Dosunmu, who just signed a $21 million extension. It’s a move that could help Golden State get out of limbo — and allow Kuminga to finally get the offensive spotlight he’s after.

Why the rush? Because Kuminga’s looking for $25 million annually, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. And with the Warriors offering far less and minutes potentially squeezed behind Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, there’s only so much patience a young bucket-getter can show before calling his agent and saying, “Get me outta here.”

The entire restricted free agency market has become what Trevor Lane colorfully called “watching paint dry.” Lane and Keith Smith, while chatting on The Front Office Show, noted how guys like Kuminga, Josh Giddey, Cam Thomas, and Quentin Grimes are all essentially frozen in place due to a lack of cap space around the league.

“I keep waiting… At some point, one of these guys is just going to say, ‘I’m taking the qualifying offer,’” Lane said. Keith agreed, adding, “I think there’s still a chance Jonathan Kuminga ends up a sign-and-trade. There’s been enough buzz.”

Now, here’s the wild card: if Kuminga does sign the qualifying offer, he immediately gets a one-year no-trade clause — a sneaky, powerful card in a young player’s hand. Keith explained it best: “If they are traded, they lose their Bird rights. So anytime you’re on a one-year deal, you can block a trade.” Basically, the Warriors would be stuck, and Kuminga could walk next summer for nothing.

Keegan Murray rumors, Suns interest & the Giddey gimmick

There were earlier whispers of a Jonathan Kuminga–Keegan Murray swap involving Sacramento, though Smith rightly questioned the fit. “That would be bad in my opinion,” he noted, citing how the Kings just keep sticking Keegan in the corner to wait for passes that never come.

Meanwhile, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic claimed the Suns were interested — but “unlikely to land him because they lack the draft capital and assets.” And Chicago? Still confusing. Lane joked that their mock trade deadline at the Sports Business Classroom in Vegas was so awkward, it deserved a “Most Realistic Award” because it mirrored the Bulls’ real-life strategy of… well, confusion.

Let’s talk production. Last season, Jonathan Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting. Not bad for a guy stuck behind legends. But he also hit just 30.5% from deep and 66.8% from the line — numbers that drop harder than Blockbuster stock circa 2010.

Still, he’s only 22, hyper-athletic, and still learning. He was the 7th overall pick in 2021 and a key part of the Warriors’ 2022 title run. But with Jimmy Butler and Al Horford potentially inbound, the frontcourt logjam may be unresolvable.

Lost in all this? Gui Santos. The 6’7” Brazilian forward could benefit big-time if Jonathan Kuminga exits. As one of only two players on the roster (besides Butler) offering legit size at the wing, Santos might sneak into Kerr’s rotation like a fourth cousin crashing an open-bar wedding.

But if Kuminga returns? Santos’ path dries up faster than Facebook’s user growth. There’s simply no wiggle room behind Butler, Draymond, Moody, and Kuminga — especially when the Warriors may look to showcase the latter before flipping him at the deadline.

Let’s be honest — this isn’t just about Jonathan Kuminga. It’s about the Warriors figuring out who they are now. Their once-feared dynasty has become a patchwork of aging stars and contract math. And if they don’t nail this next roster evolution, they risk becoming the 2013 Lakers — nostalgia-heavy, chemistry-light. Kuminga represents that tension. Young talent with star upside, but only if he’s given space to grow. And unless Golden State is ready to re-center their future around him (spoiler: they’re not), then a split is probably best for both sides.

In the end, Jonathan Kuminga’s drama is a classic case of a young star outgrowing the shadows of legends. Whether it’s Chicago, Phoenix, or someone else, he wants a new chapter — and the Warriors might just need one too.