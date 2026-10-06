21YO Sensation Who Missed Luka Doncic’s Slovenia Camp Earns ROTY Praise in Lakers Debut Vs. Kings

The Los Angeles Lakers opened their 2026–27 preseason schedule in dominant fashion, cruising to a 127-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Superstar Luka Doncic set the tone in his first game of the preseason, while the Lakers also got contributions from several familiar rotation pieces despite Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler being ruled out. Alongside impressive showings from Sandro Mamukelashvili, Bronny James, and Quentin Grimes, 21-year-old rookie Cameron Carr emerged as the breakout story of the night.

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The No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft poured in 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting alongside three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two three-pointers in just 23 minutes of action. The Knicks originally picked him in the draft and sent him to the Lakers through a draft-night trade. Which is making tonight’s preseason demonstration look like a steal.

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Carr’s standout performance came after a minor scheduling conflict prevented him from joining Doncic’s team-bonding minicamp in Slovenia earlier this summer. Doncic chartered a private plane to host 16 of his 17 Lakers teammates in Ljubljana for workouts, golf, and sightseeing. However, Carr had to skip it and attend the mandatory NBA rookie orientation program instead.

Undeterred by missing the European getaway, Carr quickly endeared himself to the locker room during his first team road trip to Sacramento, hauling 30 In-N-Out cheeseburgers onto the team plane as part of his rookie duties/hazing rites.

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With Walker Kessler, Austin Reaves, Collin Sexton and Arthur Kaluma sidelined with injuries, we were expecting Grimes, Mamu, and Bronny James to have their moment. No one predicted the rookie would set off ROTY alarms.

When given his opportunity on the hardwood against Sacramento, the former Baylor wing looked completely at home operating in head coach JJ Redick’s fast-paced offense. His defensive instincts, floor spacing, and smooth perimeter stroke caught the attention of the local broadcast crew.

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“He will not be the guy that you will look at as the weak link as this season… can carry the basketball on this end of the floor, and as I say that, some room service for Carr,” the announcer noted during a highlight-reel sequence.

Addressing the media following his explosive debut, Carr remained grounded despite the instant praise from fans.



“I was definitely nervous, but I mean, it’s basketball; I enjoy having fun, so I got to go out there and have another opportunity to play basketball, and now at the highest level, so it’s fun, get to compete with my guys,” Carr reflected.

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His combination of humility and explosive play has completely won over Lakers nation, who have already kick-started a campaign to give Carr starting minutes and end-of-season awards.

Lakers nation reacts to Luka Doncic’s teammate’s rookie surge

Cameron Carr’s electrical 19-point effort sent shockwaves across social media, leading Lakers fans to instantly initiate early Rookie of the Year chatter while poking fun at the New York Knicks for trading away his draft rights.

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Supporters marveled at how effortlessly the 21-year-old made his professional transition. One fan reacted to his scoring burst by writing, “man dropped 17 like it was nothing and they still got him in the photo grimacing like hes carrying the whole franchise on his back. thats rookie of the year behavior honestly.”

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Highlighting the immediate hype surrounding the wing, another user declared, “lakeshow we really got a steal cam carr is a demon roty dare I say😩😩🔥🔥”

The excitement continued to build as Lakers fans rallied around the young prospect. “i’ve seen enough… we need to start the cam carr roty agenda rn 🙂‍↕️,” one fan posted.

Others took a quick victory lap over the front office’s draft-night move, calling him the “Steal of the draft 🔥”.

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Even Knicks fans joined in after they were forced to watch Carr thrive in purple and gold. A frustrated New York fan highlighted the potential backlash, stating, “If this dude becomes an all-star type player, you’re gonna have Knicks fans, that’s gonna remind Knicks fans like myself, that Leon is an id*ot, because this kid was happy as hell to be a Knick‼️”

Fans predict that the combination of Carr and Mamu will give Doncic and Kessler plenty of rest minutes after tonight’s display. Despite the swell of optimism, pragmatic observers noted that rotational depth might limit his raw statistical output during the regular season, with one fan pointing out, “Won’t play enough for roty but the potential is there.”

With veteran wing Matisse Thybulle praising Carr as a “sponge” with a “huge appetite for learning,” the rookie appears well-positioned to earn consistent rotational minutes under Redick as the preseason unfolds.