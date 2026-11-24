Just two years ago, Lee Fryer was celebrating Paralympic silver with Team GB. Earlier this year, he became a father. Now, at 26, the wheelchair basketball player is at the center of a serious criminal case.

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The British Paralympic silver medalist is facing 17 criminal charges, including 11 counts of rape. The 26-year-old wheelchair basketball player appeared before Leeds Crown Court on November 19 via video link from prison.

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The first alleged incident is said to have taken place between May and September 2021. Other charges relate to alleged offenses in Spain between September 2023 and March 2024. He also faces charges over further alleged offenses in South Africa and England between 2024 and 2026. The allegations concern one woman and span the period from May 2021 to May 2026.

Fryer’s arrest in July 2026 had already prompted action from British Wheelchair Basketball. The organization removed him from the program and all associated activities following his arrest. The decision came as an external investigation remained pending.

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“We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognize the seriousness of the allegations,” the British Wheelchair Basketball federation said via The Daily Mail. “At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB Programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation. As criminal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.”

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ParalympicsGB said, “We are aware there are charges against Lee Fryer. As the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings we will not be commenting further at this stage.”

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Before the criminal case emerged, Fryer had built an international career in wheelchair basketball, representing Great Britain at major competitions. His most prominent achievement came at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where he made his Paralympic debut as part of the men’s national team.

Great Britain reached the gold-medal match, facing the United States in the final. The Americans eventually secured a 73-69 victory, leaving the British team with silver. The result was particularly significant for the program.

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It marked the men’s team’s first appearance in a Paralympic final since 1996 and its best finish at the Games in 28 years. Fryer gained his first international cap as a junior at the U-22 Europeans. Then he made his full senior debut at the 2023 World Championships, where Great Britain earned silver. That same year, he was part of the squad that achieved success at the European Championships.

His journey into the sport began during his school years. He initially played for Wakefield Whirlwinds before progressing through the domestic competition system and joining Sheffield Steelers.

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The 26-year-old became a father in February 2026, welcoming a daughter with his partner, Niamh Watson. Fryer introduced his daughter, Indie Sheila Fryer, in his post and reportedly wrote that her arrival followed “a stressful few days.”

He pleaded not guilty to 16 of the 17 charges. No plea was entered in relation to the remaining voyeurism charge. Fryer remains in custody as he awaits trial. His next court appearance is expected to be part of proceedings leading up to a trial scheduled for March 22, 2027.

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He’s set to face trial on March 22 next year and is being held in custody in the meantime. The case involves serious allegations, but no finding of guilt has been made. Fryer has denied the charges to which he entered pleas, and the trial will determine the outcome.