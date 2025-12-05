23 Amazing LeBron James Stats That Underline His Unbreakable 10-Point Game Streak

For 1,297 straight games, LeBron James scoring in double figures was one of the NBA’s few certainties. That streak stretched across 19 years, outlasting eras, teammates, coaches and even LeBron’s own style of play. But on Thursday in Toronto, that familiar rhythm quietly started to feel less secure as the Lakers fought to recover from their loss to the Suns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With the game tied in the final seconds, the ball naturally found its way into LeBron’s hands. It looked like the perfect setup for one of his trademark drives, yet he chose a different path, spotting Rui Hachimura open in the corner and trusting him with the moment.

Hachimura buried the three, rescuing the Lakers in a game they couldn’t afford to drop. But that very play also set the stage for an unexpected twist, pushing one of LeBron’s most iconic streaks to a place no one anticipated when the night began.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Is LeBron James’ 10-Point Game Streak & Why Is It Considered “Unbreakable”?

Plenty of records get broken every game in the NBA, and hardly anyone bats an eye. But on Thursday, one of the most unique NBA records came to an end. LeBron James’ long-standing double-digit point game streak ended after a whopping 1,297 games and nearly 19 years. The whole world was a different place when LeBron last finished a game with single-digit points.

His last score below 10 points in a game was back in January 2007 during his tenure with Cleveland. It shows the rarity of the record and the longevity of the King, who correctly justifies the moniker with aplomb.

ADVERTISEMENT

LeBron’s 10-point game streak in the NBA is almost considered unbreakable because Kevin Durant holds the current active record with 267 games. To surpass LeBron’s record, he’d have to keep this up for around 1,000 more games, roughly 12 to 13 full seasons without missing a beat, which is basically unrealistic at his age.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

23 Stats That Highlight LeBron James’ Unbreakable 10-Point Game Streak

1,297 – LeBron has maintained a 10-point game streak for almost 19 years, proving his dominance and stature among this era’s basketball players.

1,287 – He has recorded the most games in the NBA with 20 or more points, asserting himself as a scoring monster on the court.

9 – The King has more final appearances (10) than games with single-digit scores (9 games) in the NBA.

14 – Akron Hammer recorded the most 20-point games in the NBA as an 18-year-old player.

42,268 – The number of points the 40-year-old legend has accumulated in his 23-year-long NBA career (as of December 5, 2025). He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in February 2023.

in February 2023. 1 – In September 2022, LeBron became the owner of a monstrous statistic. He became the first NBA player to record 30,000 points, 10,000 assists, and 10,000 rebounds.

292 – The King has featured in the most number of NBA playoff games, again proving his impact on the teams that he has played for.

1,568 – In terms of NBA games played, LeBron James stands second in that list, only behind Robert Parish , who has recorded 1,611 games.

, who has recorded 1,611 games. 59,239 – He has clocked the most minutes on court in NBA history, proving his consistency, sublime fitness record and longevity.

8,289 – The 40-year-old veteran leads the NBA in terms of points in playoff games. The closest players to LeBron are Michael Jordan , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant , Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan, who have all retired from the game years back.

, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, , Shaquille O’Neal and Tim Duncan, who have all retired from the game years back. 21 – LeBron has recorded the most NBA All-Star selections in his career. He has two more All-Star appearances than the great Kareem (19).

15,521 – He has registered the second-most field goals made in NBA history. Only Kareem has more field goals than him (15,837).

8,660 – The Lakers legend holds the record for second-most free throws made in the NBA. Only Karl Malone, with 9,787 free throws, is ahead of him.

with 9,787 free throws, is ahead of him. 2,566 – LeBron has also been dominant with his three-point shooting as he sits in sixth position in the most three-point made stat sheet in the NBA.

480 – He sits in third position in terms of the most three-pointers in NBA playoffs. Only behind the likes of Stephen Curry (650) and Klay Thompson (501).

(650) and Klay Thompson (501). 122- LBJ is only one of the six players in the NBA with more than 100 career triple-doubles. Among active players, only Russell Westbrook (206) and Nikola Jokic (175) are ahead of him in this regard.

28 – He has the second-most triple-doubles in NBA playoffs, proving his ability to step up in crunch games. Only Magic Johnson, with 30 triple-doubles in the playoffs, is ahead of him.

11,631 – At the point of writing, LBJ ranks fourth in the assists charts in the NBA. He is only behind legends like John Stockton, Chris Paul and Jason Kidd.

2,095 – The rank changes slightly when it comes to assists made in the NBA playoffs. He ranks second in that regard, with Magic Johnson only ahead of him with 2,346 assists.

2,349 – Steals is another thing that puts LBJ in good standing as he sits in sixth position for most steals in the NBA.

493 – Interestingly, he tops the steals statistics when it comes to NBA playoffs.

Bronny – This season, he became the first NBA player to share the court with his son, Bronny James.

23 – Last but the most sensational statistic about LeBron James has to be that he is the longest-serving player in the NBA with 23 seasons running.

Overall, James came close to breaking the streak earlier when he just scored 10 points in their defeat against the Suns. Against the Raptors as well, a few things contributed to his 8-point outing as he shot poorly from the floor, converting only four of his 17 shots in 36 minutes. He didn’t get an opportunity from the free-throw line and missed all of his five attempted three-pointers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, his carefree response shows how much he prefers his team winning over individual accolades. The postgame reaction from LeBron has won his fans over all over again.

ADVERTISEMENT

How LeBron’s Scoring Consistency Shapes His Legacy

LeBron James’ scoring consistency is one of his biggest career highlights across 23 seasons in the NBA. His ability to maintain a high scoring average of more than 27 points shows his dedication, hunger and longevity in basketball.

First of all, playing more than 20 seasons in the NBA is an achievement, but to do it with LeBron’s dominance year after year is something that makes him the GOAT.

Also, while his scoring takes all the limelight, he is also a fine playmaker, an excellent leader with a supreme work ethic. Even during his 23rd season, when he is slightly struggling to fill the stat sheet, there are reports of him playing through multiple injuries, and yet you see him hustle for every single play, as he has already left an indelible mark on basketball, inspiring generations to take up the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end, the streak’s finish only highlighted what makes LeBron different. Even without his scoring punch, he controlled the game through decision-making and trusted the very play that ended his streak is the one that won them the night. It was a reminder that his impact now comes from shaping outcomes, not chasing numbers, and that’s why his legacy remains untouched.