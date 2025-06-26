2025 NBA Draft: All First Round Picks, Trades From Night 1

The 2025 NBA Draft exploded onto the Brooklyn stage with the energy of a playoff game and the unpredictability of a roulette wheel. The Barclays Center buzzed with electric anticipation as basketball’s next generation sat sweating through their designer suits — and not just from the New York summer heat. This was the night careers would launch. Franchises would transform. And someone would inevitably make a pick so wild, it would break Twitter.

All eyes were locked on the green room, where Flagg, Harper, Bailey, and the rest of basketball’s future waited for their lives to change. But the real action happened in the war rooms, where GMs worked the phones like Wall Street traders on deadline day. Would their can’t-miss prospects hold their ground? Which team would make the bold move that had everyone screaming at their TVs? And how many last-minute trades could happen before Adam Silver finished saying, “With the pick…”?

One thing was certain — when the dust settled, the NBA would not look the same. So buckle up, because draft night is a wild ride.

2025 NBA Draft First-Round Picks:

The first round brought a mix of expected names, surprise risers, and bold team decisions—setting the stage for a fascinating rookie class.

First Overall Pick: Cooper Flagg

At just 18 years and 186 days old, Cooper Flagg made history as the second-youngest No. 1 pick ever, trailing only LeBron James – and Mavericks fans are already dreaming big. The small-town Maine product brings more than just jaw-dropping Duke stats (19.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 4.2 apg with elite defense); he carries rare maturity that had one Western Conference exec gushing to The Athletic about his “complete game” and winning mentality.

When ESPN’s cameras caught Flagg hugging his mom Kelly – a former college standout herself – after his name was called, it was a reminder that Dallas isn’t just getting a phenom, but someone who’s been preparing for this moment his entire life.

Flagg’s humble “sponge” mentality might be his most promising trait. The kid who dominated college basketball is now eager to learn from Kyrie Irving’s handles and Anthony Davis’ defense, telling reporters describing this moment as , “A dream come true… I wouldn’t want to share this moment with anybody else” about joining the Mavs’ veteran core. His pre-draft workouts reportedly left teams speechless, with his two-way versatility solving problems Dallas didn’t know they could fix so quickly post-Luka.

For a franchise that hit the 1.8% lottery jackpot, Flagg represents more than luck – he’s the perfect bridge between today’s win-now roster and tomorrow’s championship aspirations. As GM Nico Harrison put it, he’s not just a building block but an “immediate cornerstone” who makes everyone better. The NBA’s next two-way superstar has landed in Big D, and the league might soon regret letting the Mavs get this lucky.

Second Pick: Dylan Harper

The San Antonio Spurs just landed the perfect backcourt partner for Victor Wembanyama, and his name carries championship pedigree. Dylan Harper, son of five-time NBA champ Ron Harper, brings a polished, two-way game to the Alamo City that should have Spurs fans buzzing. The 19-year-old Rutgers star isn’t just a plug-and-play guard—he’s a 6’6” playmaking force who averaged 19.4 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while dragging an outdated Scarlet Knights offense to relevance.

His ability to attack the rim, set up teammates, and defend multiple positions makes him the ideal backcourt complement to last year’s Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and the unstoppable Wemby.

Nov 6, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper (2) dribbles againstWagner Seahawks guard Javier Ezquerra (1) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Yes, his pull-up jumper needs work—welcome to the NBA, but Harper’s basketball IQ and competitive fire scream “Spurs culture” from day one. San Antonio didn’t overthink this: they grabbed the draft’s safest backcourt bet, a player who can initiate offense, take pressure off Wembanyama, and grow into an All-Star alongside the franchise’s young core. If his development curve stays steep, the Spurs may have just secured the final piece of their next championship puzzle. The Harper legacy in the NBA just got a thrilling new chapter.

Third Pick: VJ Edgecombe

The Sixers played it smart at No. 3 by taking VJ Edgecombe – the kind of player who won’t dominate SportsCenter highlights but will absolutely help you win games. This Baylor guard does all the little things right, from hounding opponents into turnovers (2.1 steals per game) to making timely cuts when the defense least expects it. That 30-point explosion against Kansas State? Just a taste of what happens when his relentless energy meets opportunity.

What really sets Edgecombe apart is his pro-ready approach, honed playing alongside NBA talent like Buddy Hield in international competition. While his three-point shot (34%) needs work, everything else in his game – the defensive intensity, the basketball smarts, the ability to finish through contact – suggests he’ll contribute right away.

In a draft full of projects, Philly landed someone who understands winning basketball. He might not be the flashiest pick, but he could easily become one of the most reliable.

Fourth Pick: Kon Knueppel

The

Charlotte Hornets just landed one of the smartest players in the draft with Kon Knueppel at No. 4. The Duke freshman might not wow you with explosive athleticism, but he’ll out-think you – whether it’s drilling 40% of his threes, making the extra pass, or finding ways to score in the midrange.

His ACC Tournament MVP performance (21 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg) showed he’s more than just a shooter – he’s a 6’7″ playmaker who makes everyone around him better.

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Kon Knueppel (7) drives the ball around North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Knueppel’s game isn’t flashy, but it’s effective – kind of like that reliable sedan that never breaks down. He won’t lock down elite NBA wings, but his positioning and strength should keep him from being a liability.

For a Hornets team needing high-IQ players, they just got a guy who plays like a veteran already. If his defense comes along, Charlotte might have stolen one of the most complete offensive players in this draft.

Fifth Pick: Ace Bailey

The Utah Jazz took a swing on upside with Ace Bailey at No. 5. And if it connects, they might have landed one of the steals of the draft. While Ace wasn’t planning for the Jazz and seemed upset, the Rutgers freshman brings prototypical wing size (6’8″) and a scorer’s mentality. He averaged 17.6 points per game—the kind of talent who can create his own shot when the offense bogs down.

Sure, he’s raw. That 34.6% from three needs work. But you don’t pass on 18-year-olds with this combination of length, scoring instincts, and room to grow.

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey shakes hands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bailey’s journey to Utah comes with an interesting backstory – he was part of Rutgers’ historic duo with Dylan Harper (the No. 2 pick), proving the Scarlet Knights could develop elite talent.

His emotional reaction on draft night showed he understands the work ahead, and the Jazz’s development staff has a good track record with projects like this. If they can refine his shot selection and defensive focus, Utah might have just found their wing of the future. Not bad for the fifth pick in what’s looking like a deep draft.

Sixth Pick: Tre Johnson

The Wizards landed Texas’ Tre Johnson at No. 6, a 6’6″ scoring machine who plays like he’s got an off switch—except he never uses it. While other teams were busy overcomplicating their picks, Washington landed a guy who averaged 15 points as a freshman without even breaking a sweat. Johnson’s the type of player who can get buckets in his sleep – whether it’s pulling up in your face or finishing through contact – and that’s exactly what the Wizards’ offense has been desperately missing.

What makes this pick even sweeter? Johnson somehow fell right into Washington’s lap as the last of the draft’s no-brainer talents. His game’s already polished enough to contribute right away. But here’s the scary part — he’s still getting better. The improved playmaking he showed at Texas suggests he could grow into more than just a scorer.

Sure, ESPN cutting to commercial during the pick was classic Wizards luck. But for once, this franchise might have actually caught a break. Washington fans finally have a backcourt building block worth getting excited about — no asterisks, no maybes. Just a flat-out baller who’s ready to light up the league.

Seventh Overall Pick: Jeremiah Fears

For the 7th pick, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Jeremiah Fears, injecting their backcourt with some serious electricity. The Oklahoma freshman isn’t just fast—he’s “leave-defenders-gasping” fast. He’s got the ball-handling chops to match (just ask those top-25 teams he dropped 25+ on six times). Sure, that 28% three-point percentage needs work. But when you can get wherever you want on the court like Fears can, the Pelicans will happily take the growing pains.

This pick has all the makings of a steal. Fears plays with the swagger of a guy who remembers every team that passed on him (his words). He’s spent his freshman year studying under Steph and Trae. Add in his 15-pound muscle gain last season, and New Orleans might have just landed their point guard of the future. The only question now: how long until he’s running circles around the rest of the Southwest Division?

Eighth Overall Pick: Egor Demin

For the 8th pick, the Brooklyn Nets took a fascinating gamble on Russian playmaker Egor Demin. The 6’9″ passing savant rewrote BYU’s freshman assist record (180 dimes). This isn’t your typical point guard. Demin’s size lets him see over defenses like he’s playing on stilts, delivering passes most guards can’t even imagine.

Sure, the outside shot needs work. He’ll have to prove he can defend NBA athletes. But when you can orchestrate an offense like this at his size, Brooklyn might have just landed the draft’s most unique connector.

The Nets clearly value creativity over conventionality here. Demin essentially plays like a younger, rawer Ben Simmons with a slightly better jumper (which, admittedly, isn’t saying much). Some analysts questioned the C+ grade due to his defensive questions. But Brooklyn’s treasure chest of picks allowed them to swing for this high-upside home run.

If Demin’s shooting comes around, the Nets may have stolen the draft’s most intriguing wild card.

Ninth Overall Pick: Collin Murray-Boyles

For the 9th pick, the Toronto Raptors selected Collin Murray-Boyles, the South Carolina forward who proved you don’t need team success to showcase NBA talent. Despite the Gamecocks’ rough season, the 6’6″, 239-pound sophomore stuffed stat sheets (16.8 ppg, 8.3 rpg) while becoming the SEC’s only player with 40+ blocks AND steals this year.

Murray-Boyles brings immediate defensive versatility with his 7-foot wingspan and knack for disrupting passing lanes. While that 26.5% three-point clip needs work, he’s automatic around the rim (67-70% finishing) and plays with the physicality Toronto loves. The Raptors just got themselves a high-motor Swiss Army knife – and if that jumper comes around, this could be one of the draft’s biggest steals.

Tenth Overall Pick: Khaman Maluach

For the 10th pick, the Phoenix Suns landed Khaman Maluach, the 7’1″ defensive anchor who somehow slipped past the top nine. The Duke center gives Phoenix exactly what their star-studded roster needs – an elite rim protector who can erase mistakes behind Devin Booker and Bradley Beal while developing into their center of the future.

Maluach’s combination of size, mobility and defensive instincts makes him an immediate impact player. Even if his offensive game remains a work in progress. After acquiring this pick in the Kevin Durant trade, the Suns couldn’t have asked for a better outcome. A ready-now defensive specialist with the upside to grow into something more. This might be the perfect marriage of team need and prospect potential in the entire draft.

2025 NBA Draft – First Round Picks (11–30)

While the lottery picks soaked up all the attention, the real magic happened later in the draft. This is where legends like Kobe Bryant (13th in ’96) and Giannis (15th in ’13) were found. They swapped picks like trading cards and hunted for the next hidden superstar.

Some clubs grabbed polished college players who slipped. Others took swings on international unknowns. And a few might have just stumbled upon this year’s draft steal when nobody was looking.

That’s the beauty of these picks – today’s “who?” at pick 18 could be tomorrow’s franchise player. We’ll just have to wait and see which of these late first-rounders becomes must-see TV and which ones fade into draft night trivia.

Team (Trade Details if any) Position 11 Portland Trail Blazers Cedric Coward (SF) 12 Chicago Bulls Noa Essengue (PF) 13 Atlanta Hawks (pick traded from Sacramento Kings) Derik Queen (C) 14 San Antonio Spurs (pick traded from Atlanta Hawks) Carter Bryant (SF) 15 Oklahoma City Thunder (pick traded from Miami Heat) Thomas Sorber (C) 16 Memphis Grizzlies (pick traded from Orlando Magic) Yang Hansen (C) 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (pick traded from Detroit Pistons) Hugo Gonzalez (SF) 18 Washington Wizards (pick traded from Memphis Grizzlies) Walter Clayton Jr. (SG) 19 Brooklyn Nets (pick traded from Milwaukee Bucks) Ben Saraf (SG)

20 Miami Heat (pick traded from Golden State Warriors) Kasparas Jakucionis (PG) 21 Utah Jazz (pick traded from Minnesota Timberwolves) Will Riley (SG) 22 Brooklyn Nets (pick traded from Atlanta Hawks) Drake Powell (SF) 23 New Orleans Pelicans (pick traded from Indiana Pacers) Asa Newell (PF) 24 Oklahoma City Thunder (pick traded from L.A. Clippers) Nique Clifford (SF) 25 Orlando Magic (pick traded from Denver Nuggets) Jase Richardson 26 Brooklyn Nets (pick traded from New York Knicks) Ben Saraf 27 Brooklyn Nets (pick traded from Houston Rockets) Danny Wolf 28 Boston Celtics Hugo Gonzalez (SF) 29 Charlotte Hornets (pick traded from Phoenix Suns) Liam McNeeley (SF)

30 Los Angeles Clippers (pick traded from Oklahoma City Thunder) Tyler Betsey (SF)

Draft Night Trades Reshape the NBA Landscape

The real drama of draft night wasn’t just about the picks. It was the wheeling and dealing that sent shockwaves across the league. Phoenix kicked things off by moving on from Kevin Durant. They shipped him to Houston in a deal that brought back Jalen Green and the No. 10 pick (used on Duke’s towering center Khaman Maluach).

Not to be outdone, Boston joined the action by flipping Jrue Holiday to Portland for Anfernee Simons. Even contenders aren’t afraid to shake things up. Meanwhile, Atlanta decided Trae Young needed some new company. They brought in Kristaps Porziņģis to stretch defenses.

Let’s not forget New Orleans. They gave up future assets to jump up and grab Derik Queen at 13. It’s a move that’ll either look brilliant or leave them kicking themselves. Even the late first round saw action. Utah traded up for Walter Clayton Jr. at 18.

As the final pick was announced and the Barclays Center lights dimmed, one truth became clear: tonight was just the opening chapter. The 2025 NBA Draft delivered everything we love about this annual spectacle. Franchise-altering picks. Head-scratching trades. And the kind of raw potential that keeps us debating for years to come.

From Cooper Flagg’s coronation in Dallas to late-round flyers who could become the next Giannis, this class carries the weight of infinite possibilities. The real evaluation begins now—in summer league gyms and training camps, where hype meets hardwood reality.

One day we’ll look back at this night as either the birth of new dynasties or a collection of what-ifs. But for now, every fanbase gets to dream big. The NBA’s future just walked across that stage. And the league will never be the same.