2025 NBA Draft: Best Players Available In Round 2

The 2025 NBA Draft’s first round is in the books, and it was nothing short of electric. Cooper Flagg went No. 1 to Dallas as expected, two of his Duke teammates heard their names in the lottery, and the Brooklyn Nets somehow turned their war room into a Costco clearance sale, making a league-record five picks in Round 1. But don’t let the buzz die down just yet—there’s still gold to mine in Round 2.

While the bright lights of Day 1 may fade, the real basketball nerds know that some of the league’s finest—Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green, Manu Ginobili, even Andrew Nembhard—were all plucked from the Day 2 bargain bin. The NBA Draft is far from over. So, who’s still out there waiting for their name to be called?

Let’s dive deep into the best available talent heading into Round 2, starting with some consensus top prospects and hidden gems your favorite team better be watching closely.

Rasheer Fleming (F, Saint Joseph’s) Ranking: No. 1 available (Consensus Board). Vitals: 6’9.5”, Age 21. Let me be blunt. Fleming falling out of Round 1 was disrespectful. He may not have a blue-blood pedigree, but the 6-foot-9 Saint Joseph’s forward shot 39% from deep and showed solid defensive instincts. He’s what you want in a modern stretch forward, and the fact that he brings hustle, rim protection, and jumper versatility makes him plug-and-play ready. Don’t be surprised if he ends up in someone’s 8-man playoff rotation by April 2026.

Maxime Raynaud (F/C, Stanford) Vitals: 7'1.5", Age 22.2 France is having a moment. Raynaud is a walking mismatch—he shoots threes, moves like a wing, and passes like a guard. He's a rare blend of skill and size. NBA teams covet jumbo connectors who can switch on defense and space the floor, and Raynaud offers just that. If he finds a franchise that lets him grow in a motion offense, watch out.

Adou Thiero (F, Arkansas) Vitals: 6‗7.5", Age 21.1. Thiero is one of the most athletic players left in the NBA Draft pool. His first step is lightning in a bottle, and his defensive potential is sky-high. His shooting is, let's say, generous right now, but if he develops even a respectable corner three, he could be the next Matisse Thybulle with better downhill juice.

Ryan Kalkbrenner (C, Creighton) Vitals: 7‒2.25", Age 23.5. Kalkbrenner is a throwback big with a modern twist. He owns the paint like it owes him rent and dunks with mean intentions. His rebounding isn't elite, which is weird for his size, but he's added some sneaky range and passing skills. If your team needs a drop-coverage anchor who can occasionally stretch the floor, this guy's your man.

Noah Penda (F, Le Mans) Vitals: 6'8.5", Age 20.5 Penda has the IQ of a 10-year vet. His feel for the game is outstanding—constantly making the right reads, cutting with purpose, and defending like his mortgage depends on it. The jumper needs work, but this is the kind of high-floor pick smart front offices drool over.

Kam Jones (G, Marquette) Vitals: 6'4.5", Age 23.3. Jones gives off Derrick White Lite vibes. Crafty, polished, and under control. He won't jump out of the gym, but his feel for pick-and-rolls and off-ball relocation screams playoff utility. He could easily sneak into an NBA backcourt and never leave.

Tyrese Proctor (G, Duke) Vitals: 6'5.5", Age 21..2 If you told me a year ago that Proctor wouldn't go Round 1, I'd have laughed like Shaq at a Charles Barkley take. He was a projected lottery guy at one point. He's a smooth playmaker with great size and a jumper that's finally catching up. Don't let the slow developmental curve fool you—he's got all the tools.

Johni Broome (F/C, Auburn) Vitals: 6’10.5”, Age 22.9 Super senior with a super game. Broome’s an interior menace with real passing touch. He doesn’t space the floor, but he defends and finishes at a high level. He’s already built like an NBA player and plays with pro poise.

Tamar Bates (G, Missouri) Vitals: 6'5", Age 22.3 If you like pure shooters, Bates is your guy. He knocked down 50.8% from the field, nearly 40% from three, and 94.6% from the line. That's not a typo—NINETY-FOUR. Throw in a 6'10" wingspan, and you've got a 3-and-D dream.

Micah Peavy (G/F, Georgetown) Vitals: 6'7.5", Age 23.9. This guy plays defense like he's getting paid for every switch he locks down. If the jumper is even slightly real, Peavy is a long-term role player in the mold of Jae Crowder. Switchable, tough, and unselfish.

Chaz Lanier (G, Tennessee) Vitals: 6'5", Age 23.5. Lanier's journey from North Florida to SEC sharpshooter is a story in itself. He's a creative scorer with deep range. His size isn't ideal, and he's not a true playmaker, but shooting always travels. Think Patty Mills, but taller.

NBA Draft Sleepers From Our Model

Let’s talk analytics. Based on our composite model (shoutout to ESPN’s Kevin Pelton and Rookie Scale rankings), a few second-round guys stand out like prime Jeremy Lin in February:

Amari Williams (Kentucky) is projected as the second-best defender in the entire NBA Draft. Williams’ ability to draw fouls, pass out of double teams, and disrupt actions makes him a metrics darling. He won’t be a star, but he’ll help teams win games.

Ace Baldwin (Penn State) Undersized but has that Fred VanVleet bulldog energy. Elite free-throw shooter, defensive playmaker, and hard-nosed competitor. He's not flashy, but he's a coach's favorite type of glue guy. Sion James (Duke) Forget the late bloom—James has NBA-ready defense, secondary playmaking, and a 41% clip from deep. The shot is finally legit. If you're building a playoff bench, you want a guy like this.

Other Notables

Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga): Great in the pick-and-roll, high IQ, but limited physically. Think Monte Morris. An added benefit of being the brother of the best 6th man 2021, Andrew.

Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest): Smooth operator, developing shooter. A longer-term project, but it could surprise.

Alijah Martin (Florida): High-energy, undersized guard who brings toughness and athleticism.

Koby Brea (Kentucky): Elite shooter who needs to improve defense to stick long-term.

John Tonje (Wisconsin): All-American scorer. Defense will determine NBA longevity.

Mark Sears (Alabama): Lead guard who plays bigger than his height. Shooting touch is real.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still think the second round is irrelevant? Just ask Indiana Pacers fans if Andrew Nembhard mattered in their Finals run. Or better yet, ask Nikola Jokic, picked 41st overall and now arguably the best player in the world.

The second round of the NBA Draft is where smart franchises feast. It’s where scouts earn their salaries, and where hidden gems get unearthed. Don’t blink, because your team’s next game-changer might be one Adam Silver handshake away. Buckle up for Round 2. The NBA Draft isn’t done delivering surprises just yet.