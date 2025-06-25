2025 NBA Draft: Listing Potential Prospects for Warriors’ Second Round Pick

The much-anticipated 2025 NBA Draft is finally here, bringing with it the usual buzz, high-stakes decisions, and the promise of future stars. For the Golden State Warriors, it’s another chance to prove their scouting brilliance, especially in the second round. After unearthing gems like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post in recent drafts, the Warriors hold the 41st pick and are quietly confident. With GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. leading the charge, the hunt is on for another overlooked talent—maybe a versatile big or a sneaky-good wing with untapped potential.

With the 41st pick in hand, the Golden State Warriors are in a prime position to uncover the kind of sleeper that makes front offices look brilliant, and one name towers above the rest. Hansen Yang, a 7’2″, 250-pound anomaly, combines sheer size with the footwork and coordination of a guard. He’s not just big; he’s fluid, mobile, and unusually skilled for his frame. In a system built on pace, movement, and basketball IQ, Yang’s unique profile fits perfectly. But can he be the Golden State’s next home run?

Yang averaged 16.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2.6 blocks in the CBA while shooting 58.6% from the field and even drilling 33% from three. That’s not just 7-footer stats, that’s modern NBA big-man stats. Plus, he recently had a strong showing at the draft combine and had a pre-draft workout at Chase Center. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo even have him pegged as Golden State’s pick in their latest mocks.

Will drafting Yang toss Jackson-Davis or Quinten Post into trade rumors faster than Draymond slams a dumbbell? Possibly. But if Yang blossoms, GSW could be the first team to run a five-man lineup with 7-foot athletes.

Okay, full disclosure: Martin’s name isn’t flashy. But this wing is veteran, dependable, and exactly the kind of seasoned pro the Warriors love in the second round. Think a quieter version of Damion Lee with better shot selection. He’s got a steady stroke, defensive awareness, and the kind of non-buzzplayer vibe that Steve Kerr loves calling up for situational minutes. Maybe not a star, but after two years in the G League, a guy like Martin can be Golden State’s glue guy off the bench.

At Tennessee, Seion James was the kind of defender who clings to scorers like Draymond chases fast breaks. He doesn’t flirt with 30-point games, but he fights for every loose ball, darts along the baseline like he’s in end-of-season rotation scrums, and has a reliable three-point stroke. Smart pick and roll awareness, plus defensive instincts—though he’ll need seasoning, he’s the sort of second-round pick who gets 10–15 minutes in limited roles and earns more time through hustle.

If the Warriors want splash from deep without giving up draft stock in a trade, RJ Lewis is that guy. He’s a 6’7″ wing who lives beyond the arc, hits free throws like it’s a ritual, and can defend closer to the perimeter. He’s not elite athletically, but his floor-spacing projects well in Kerr’s motion system. Maybe not pick-41 starter potential, but a modern stretch wing is always welcome.

Andrew Nembhard’s brother, Ryan, carved it up at Gonzaga; now it’s his turn. He’s a 6-foot PG with high assist instincts, bounded IQ, and defensive tanks. He doesn’t blow by you, but he manages games well—exactly the type who might earn a two-way contract late in training camp. The Warriors love their cerebral guards, so Nembhard fits as a developmental floor general.

Why the NBA Draft Pick Matters?

The Golden State Warriors are $265 million committed to player contracts and $111 million over the salary cap—they literally have zero room to sign free agents at the moment. So second-rounders are crucial—they can work out on non-guaranteed deals, game 1 contracts, or two-way slots. Nobody’s cash-flow dumping dollars on free agents—draft picks are the only spots left to find value. So, big free agent signing? Not happening. So drafting smart becomes essential.

Draft another big man like Yang, must move Jackson‑Davis or Post (one gets traded for depth or picks). Pick a wing or guard to use as a 2-way player or squeeze into rotation for energy plays, defense, and bench spacing. DAP (Draft and Pressure): draft a center but keep Jackson‑Davis as the starter in chase of high-IQ ball-movers; or trade Ye old second-rounder if a veteran deal pops.

via Imago 241223 — JINAN, Dec. 23, 2024 — Yang Hansen L of Qingdao Eagles goes for a basket against Christ Koumadje of Shandong Heroes during a match between Shandong Heroes and Qingdao Eagles at the 2024-2025 season of the Chinese Basketball Association CBA league in Jinan, east China s Shandong Province, Dec. 23, 2024. SPCHINA-JINAN-BASKETBALL-CBA LEAGUE-SHANDONG VS QINGDAOCN ZhuxZheng PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

The NBA Draft isn’t just about lottery picks. For Golden State, No.41 means building depth without busted payroll—like collecting loose change but spending smarter than half the league.

Wednesday: No. 1–30. Warriors already traded theirs for Jimmy Butler, so they chill. Thursday: Their headline day: pick 41. They’re working out folks like Yang, Lewis, Seion James, Nembhard, etc. June 29: Deadline to tender Kuminga and Spencer. They’ll use qualifying offers to keep restricted guys if needed. Summer League & T‑Team workouts: chances to see who’s ready for Chase Center.

Yang, if they want a modern big to challenge Looney’s backup role, possible trade chip later. Seion James, if they want a hearty defense with wing flexibility and a G League two‑way. Lewis, if spacing is priority, Kerr loves perimeter threats like coffee loves foam. Nembhard, if they want cheap guard depth with off-the-chart instincts. Kelan Martin, if they want a low-risk vet presence and locker-room savvy.

One thing’s clear: the NBA Draft is a giant chess move for Golden State. They’re maxed out on money, so they need smart, shrewd, economical picks. Someone’s going to bubble up as a contributor or trade chip—hopefully, history repeats and pick 41 becomes another Trayce‑style home run.

Warriors fans, prepare your popcorn. Thursday night might deliver a 7’2″ kid from China, a bench bruiser, or a code-red sharpshooter. Either way, Mike Dunleavy Jr. is gambling on gold at pick 41 again. Let the draft games begin!