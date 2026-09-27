2026-27 NBA Season: Way-Too-Early Prediction for the Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference looked wide open a year ago. Now, it looks loaded. The New York Knicks enter the 2026-27 NBA season as defending champions after ending a 53-year title drought by beating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the 2026 NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson returns as the reigning Finals MVP, while most of the championship core remains together. But they will not have an easy path to another Finals appearance.

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The Philadelphia 76ers added both LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. Miami landed Giannis Antetokounmpo. Toronto brought Kawhi Leonard back into the fold. Cleveland now has a full season of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden together, plus Peyton Watson. Boston gets a healthy Jayson Tatum back after his Achilles injury.

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The East has changed dramatically. So, with training camp around the corner, here is a way-too-early prediction for how the conference could look.

The Knicks and Sixers headline the NBA’s Eastern Conference

New York has earned the benefit of the doubt. The Knicks finished 53-29 last season before putting together a historic postseason run. They beat Cleveland in the Eastern Conference Finals and then handled San Antonio in five games to win the franchise’s first championship since 1973. The core remains familiar.

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Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges are back. The biggest loss is Mitchell Robinson, who left for Boston, while New York added Andre Drummond as frontcourt depth. That chemistry matters. The Knicks already know what it takes to win together.

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They also now enter the season with the confidence that comes from finishing the job. Once again, they don’t have the favorites crown, which makes their challenge even better. Philadelphia presents a very different challenge.

The Sixers went 45-37 last season and reached the Eastern Conference semifinals. Now they have surrounded Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey with two former NBA Finals MVPs in LeBron James and Jaylen Brown. That gives Philly an enormous amount of offensive firepower.



The question is how quickly four major offensive pieces can find the right balance. We will find out in the season opener when the Sixers travel to Madison Square Garden.

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Maxey is coming off an All-NBA season, while VJ Edgecombe enters his second year after an impressive rookie campaign. Embiid’s availability remains another important variable. Still, this is no longer the same Philadelphia team.

Cleveland could stay in the top tier

The Cavaliers already know what this group can accomplish. Cleveland went 52-30 last season and reached the Eastern Conference Finals before the Knicks swept them. More importantly, the Cavs now get a full season with Mitchell and Harden together after acquiring the latter at the trade deadline.

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Mitchell remains the offensive centerpiece. Harden brings another elite creator. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen give Cleveland its established frontcourt foundation. Then came Payton Watson.

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The former Nuggets wing averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season, including 17.3 points per game in his 40 starts. His athleticism gives Cleveland another versatile wing who can attack closeouts, defend multiple positions and provide transition scoring alongside its established stars.

That could be particularly valuable in the postseason. Cleveland’s offense has plenty of creation through Mitchell and Harden, but Watson gives the Cavs another athletic dimension on the perimeter without requiring the ball to be in his hands. If his shooting holds up and he continues to make an impact defensively, Watson could become an important piece of Cleveland’s rotation.

With Mitchell and Harden now entering their first full season together and Watson adding another two-way option, the Cavs have the depth and versatility to remain near the top of the East.

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Tatum makes full-season NBA return

The Celtics are entering a very different chapter. Boston went 56-26 last season, good enough for second in the East, despite Jayson Tatum missing the first 62 games while recovering from his Achilles injury. Jaylen Brown carried much of the scoring burden and helped Boston reach the postseason before the Celtics were eliminated in the first round.

Now Brown is gone. He was traded to Philadelphia, while Boston added Paul George and Mitchell Robinson. Tatum, meanwhile, is expected to play a full season. That could completely change Boston’s offensive structure.

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The Celtics still have Derrick White, Payton Pritchard and a strong defensive identity. But replacing Brown’s production with George is not a simple one-for-one exchange. Boston should remain dangerous with Mitchell Robinson’s arrival. The bigger question is where the Celtics land once the East’s new contenders begin separating themselves.

Detroit and Toronto could make the race even tighter

Detroit had the best regular-season record in the conference last year. The Pistons went 60-22 before Cleveland eliminated them in a seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal series. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren led the way, while Ausar Thompson emerged as a major defensive piece.

Detroit addressed one obvious weakness by adding Isaiah Joe, along with John Collins and Taurean Prince. The problem is that Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart are gone, while Duren’s contract situation remains unresolved heading into training camp.



The Pistons also need to improve their perimeter shooting after ranking 28th in made 3-pointers last season. In comparison, Toronto offers something entirely different.

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The Raptors went 46-36 and earned the No. 5 seed last season before Cleveland eliminated them in seven games. Now Kawhi Leonard is back in Toronto, joining Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. The Canadian franchise ranked among the league’s best defensive teams last season and led the NBA in fast-break scoring.

Leonard gives the Raptors another late-clock shot creator and a player with championship experience. If he stays healthy, Toronto has the pieces to climb.

The Pacers and Heat are the wild cards

Indiana may be the hardest team to project. The Pacers went just 19-63 last season, but that record tells only part of the story. Tyrese Haliburton missed the entire campaign after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. Now the All-Star guard is preparing for his return.

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Indiana still has much of the group that reached the 2025 NBA Finals. If Haliburton gets back to his pre-injury form, the Pacers could move quickly up the standings. Miami has an even bigger addition.

Giannis is now a member of the Heat after his blockbuster move from Milwaukee. He joins Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson on a veteran-heavy roster.

The Giannis-Adebayo pairing gives Miami an imposing defensive frontcourt. Shooting will be the question, although Thompson, Wiggins, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bobby Portis give Erik Spoelstra several options around them.



Miami finished only 43-39 and entered the Play-In last season. But the roster looks dramatically different now.

The Play-In race could get crowded

Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, and Washington all have reasons to believe they can remain relevant. The Hawks went 46-36 and finished sixth last season. Jalen Johnson made his first All-Star and All-NBA teams, while Atlanta added several defensive pieces from Oklahoma City, including Luguentz Dort and Aaron Wiggins.

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Orlando won 45 games despite Franz Wagner appearing in only 34 games. The Magic made a coaching change but largely kept their rotation intact.

Charlotte won 44 games and made the Play-In, but the Hornets traded LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges. Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel now lead the next phase of the rebuild, with Naz Reid among the notable additions. The Wizards could be one of the East’s biggest surprises after finishing a league-worst 17-65 last season.

Washington ranked 30th in defensive rating at 122.7 and posted a minus-11.8 net rating, continuing a three-year stretch in which the franchise went 50-196 without winning a playoff series since 2017.



The roster, however, has undergone a major overhaul. Anthony Davis, Trae Young, Deandre Ayton, Khris Middleton and No. 1 pick AJ Dybantsa give Washington far more talent than last season.

Young also agreed to a four-year, $212.8 million max extension. If Davis stays healthy and plays 65-plus games, a sixth- or seventh-seed finish is not out of the question.



Davis, Dybantsa and Alex Sarr also give Young three athletic pick-and-roll targets who can finish around the rim. The defense remains the biggest concern, but Washington has enough offensive firepower to push into the Play-In race.

That leaves very little room for error. Milwaukee also enters a new era without Giannis, while Brooklyn and the Bulls remain further back in the development cycle.

New York has continuity and a championship to its credit. Philadelphia has perhaps the most star-heavy roster in the conference. Cleveland already reached the East Finals with its current core. Boston gets Tatum back.



Detroit has the foundation of a 60-win team. Miami added a two-time MVP. Toronto brought back a former Finals MVP. Indiana gets its franchise point guard back. That is why this conference could look completely different by April.