22-Year-Old Jazz Star Becomes Summer League Assistant Coach Under Special NBA Permission

Summer usually leaves NBA stars with little to chase. No heated rivalries and no history to make. But the league never really sleeps, and neither do its storylines. This offseason, that has opened the door to an opportunity rarely, if ever, seen before for the 22-year-old Utah Jazz guard.

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Jazz beat reporter Sarah Todd reported that the team reached an agreement with Keyonte George to serve as an assistant coach for one Summer League game, with his agent, Jason Ranne, confirming the arrangement. The 22-year-old will be on the sidelines for the Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards on July 9.

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Well, an active NBA player can take the bench as a Summer League assistant coach. However, the opportunity comes with extreme limitations.

First, the league must approve the request before any player on an active roster can step into that role. Even after receiving clearance, the assignment usually lasts only a single game or another brief stretch tied to mentorship, a special situation, or coaching needs.

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Moreover, Summer League gives franchises room to test fresh ideas and develop coaches alongside players. An appearance by an active player fits only under those carefully approved conditions. Meanwhile, the coaching role also comes with one more rule. The player serves in a volunteer role, and both the team and the league prohibit any payment for that coaching appearance. According to Todd, the NBA only approved George’s role after confirming it would be unpaid and limited to one game. She also noted that this is “likely the first time this has happened with an active player.”

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The Jazz ultimately settled on their July 9 opener against the Wizards, a game already expected to draw plenty of attention with second overall pick Darryn Peterson set to face No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa.

Keyonte George needed just a moment to convince the Utah Jazz

Keyonte George has stayed closely involved with the Utah Jazz throughout the offseason. He has trained alongside the team’s young core in Salt Lake City, and that routine has continued as preparations for this year’s Summer League picked up. As a result, he has spent plenty of time on the floor with Darryn Peterson and head coach Steve Wojciechowski.

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During one practice, George grabbed the whiteboard and designed a late-game play to free Peterson for the final shot. The play worked exactly as planned. Everyone laughed about giving George a coaching role at first. However, the idea quickly gained traction, with discussions between the coaching staff, front office, and George’s representation leading to an agreement within the next 24 hours.

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Well, George has often said that he sees himself as one of the leaders of the team. So now, he has the opportunity to step up. Surely, he won’t be doing so in his usual jersey. However, standing on the sidelines, the 22-year-old will try to guide the young guns against AJ Dybantsa & Co.