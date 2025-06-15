22-YO Spurs Star Drops Intriguing Phoenix Update as Kevin Durant Trade Rumors Swirl

A certain 22-YO star picked a real interesting time to pop up in Phoenix. The Spurs forward—whose name has been swirling in Kevin Durant trade rumors for weeks—just casually tagged his location in Arizona, where the Suns happen to be desperately shopping their disgruntled superstar. Totally normal offseason behavior.

Who’s the 22-YO? Jeremy Sochan. Of course, players travel. But this isn’t just any trip—this is Phoenix, ground zero for the Kevin Durant trade saga, where the Suns are actively trying to move him before next week’s draft. And wouldn’t you know it? Sochan—a key piece in virtually every proposed Spurs-Suns deal—just happens to be there right now. What are the odds?

Jeremy Sochan has played it cool, “Right now, I’m here in San Antonio working my a– off and trying to be the best player I can be. That’s the most important thing.” But between his name in trade talks, the Spurs’ known interest in Durant, and now this very suspicious geography update, the timing feels… delicious.

Maybe he’s just visiting family. Maybe he’s scoping out real estate. Or maybe—just maybe—this is the quiet before the storm. Either way, the NBA rumor mill just got a whole lot louder.

