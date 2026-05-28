2 Draft Names Emerge as Mike Dunleavy Jr.’s “High IQ” Targets for Warriors Amid Giannis Rumors

The NBA 2026 Draft class, touted as the most loaded and deepest talent pool since LeBron James entered the league in 2003, presents Mike Dunleavy Jr. with a chance to win the summer. With rumors of a 2-man ‘high IQ’ shortlist emerging, they could draft a NCAA Championship winner to fill the gaps in their roster. But Dunleavy is also tipped to go for a trade that could drastically alter the league.

According to The San Francisco Standard’s Danny Emerman, the Warriors are aiming for “high basketball IQ and experience.” They are prioritizing smart, experienced players in the draft more than raw talent alone.

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Head coach Steve Kerr believes basketball is all about making the right decisions. His “70-30 rule” needs players who can practice the philosophy of dedicating 70% of team practice time to refining their own core schemes, and just 30% to preparing for upcoming opponents. Kerr values instant feedback from his players and gives them freedom, and it is the core value that Dunleavy has prioritized.

Meanwhile, two draft names keep floating around the Bay Area: Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg and Arizona’s Brayden Burries. Let’s see how both youngsters fit into the Warriors system.

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Yaxel Lendeborg

Far more experienced than most rookies entering the draft. The Warriors have consistently valued older players who already understand team basketball and decision-making.

Took an unusual but experienced route to the NBA, playing three JUCO seasons, two at UAB, and one at Michigan. That long development path fits the Warriors’ preference for mature, battle-tested prospects.

Measures 6-foot-9 at the combine with a massive 7-foot-3 wingspan. His size and length allow him to guard multiple positions and even play small-ball center.

Unlike some older prospects, Lendeborg does not have athletic limitations. He combines strength, mobility, and defensive instincts at a high level.

His steals and blocks numbers (2.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game) over the last three seasons prove he impacts games defensively in multiple ways. That versatility is a major sign of strong basketball IQ and awareness. He averaged 3.7 assists to just 1.6 turnovers over his final two seasons. That efficiency reflects smart decision-making, something the Warriors prioritize heavily.

Some may bring up the 2021 13th overall pick, Chris Duarte, when discussing older prospects. Duarte, who was deemed NBA-ready, was drafted at 24. He faded after an excellent debut season with the Indiana Pacers and now plays for Baloncesto Málaga S.A.D in Spain. But Yaxel Lendeborg feels different because of his physical upside. His size, wingspan, defensive versatility, and passing ability make him look like a much more natural fit for the way the Golden State Warriors like to play.

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Brayden Burries

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He fits the Warriors’ high-IQ mold because he consistently made winning plays both with and without the ball as a freshman. He impacts the game without needing constant touches.

The 20-year-old combines youth with advanced decision-making. That balance gives him one of the highest long-term upsides among guards in this class.

Burries may not be a traditional floor general or elite shooter yet, but his feel for the game stands out. He reads plays well, moves smartly off-ball, and understands spacing naturally.

Any doubts about his athleticism disappeared after he posted a 38.5-inch vertical leap at the combine. Burries measures 6’3.75″ with a 6’6″ wingspan, which limits his ability to guard bigger wings and 3s consistently. That overlap could make him somewhat repetitive alongside Brandin Podziemski and Will Richard.

He also impressed heavily in shooting drills, reinforcing why scouts view him as one of the cleaner offensive prospects in the draft. His mechanics and confidence looked NBA-ready.

Despite the concerns about his size, Brayden Burries may still be too talented for the Warriors to pass up at No. 11. Golden State has always valued guards who think the game quickly, make smart reads, and naturally fit within a team system. If he develops the way scouts believe he can, Burries could grow into the kind of player teams love having in winning lineups, similar to Danny Green or Derrick White.

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Sure, the front office has to think deeply about the 11th pick this year. But they also have the offseason ahead of them. And that brings the Warriors back into the trade scene. Currently, their hope to get Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t feel far-fetched.

Can the Warriors get Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer?

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz put forth a four-team trade proposal. In this, the Golden State Warriors get Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant lands in Minnesota, and Jimmy Butler ends up with the Houston Rockets. Let’s understand.

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The idea behind this trade is that the Warriors would sacrifice part of their future. That is to simply maximize what is left of Stephen Curry’s championship window. To acquire Antetokounmpo, the Dubs would reportedly give up Brandin Podziemski. That’s not all. The No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, plus unprotected first-round picks in 2028 and 2032, would be included. This hypothetical strategy mirrors the aggressive mindset the franchise showed in 2016 when they landed Kevin Durant and went all-in on winning titles immediately.

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From a basketball standpoint, the pairing could be a nightmare for the rest of the NBA. Giannis averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists in 2025-26 while shooting a career-best 62.4% from the field. Combining his inside dominance with Curry’s shooting gravity, alongside Draymond Green anchoring the defense, could recreate the Warriors’ dynasty-level balance again.

So, the Golden State Warriors have a lot to decide now. If they want Giannis Antetokounmpo, they will likely have to give up the 11th pick. However, if they want high IQ and basketball experience, they could keep the spot and maybe come up with other ways to acquire the Greek star. Who knows?