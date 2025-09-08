260 Days After Cutting Ties, Pat Riley Takes U-Turn to Solve Heat’s Concern

As often is the case, Pat Riley and the Heat front office are looking to their past for answers. With Bam Adebayo reluctant to log heavy minutes at center and Vlad Goldin still a raw project on a two-way deal, Miami’s frontcourt is in flux. Enter Achiuwa, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, who averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes with the Knicks last season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

260 days after parting ways, the Miami Heat are reportedly circling back to a familiar face. According to The Dunk Central via @IraHeatBeat, “The Miami Heat have contacted Precious Achiuwa.” At just 25, Achiuwa still has upside—and if Riley can clear the Rozier contract, a Heat reunion might be exactly what both sides need.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a Developing Story…