$229M Spurs Contract Doesn’t Guarantee De’Aaron Fox’s Future Amid Clippers’ Potential James Harden Plan

The San Antonio Spurs stunned everyone by offering De’Aaron Fox, whom they signed ahead of the trade deadline last season, a four-year $229 million maximum deal. While inking such a lucrative deal should mean that the point guard will be a key piece in San Antonio’s future plans, that does not seem to be the case. On the contrary, Fox’s name has started to pop up in trade rumors just a day after he gave his nod to the extension. But how did this happen?

Well, to put it simply, it’s because the Spurs are stacked at the guard position. They not only have Fox, but also two talented young guards in Stephon Castle and new addition Dylan Harper, that too on rookie deals. So, according to an ESPN Insider, once Harper and Castle’s rookie deals expire, the Spurs will have to make a choice.

Of course, it will almost be impossible to hand out max deals to both while keeping Fox. Not to mention that they will also have to offer their superstar, Victor Wembanyama, his second deal by then.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Although Fox doesn’t have to worry right away, Tim Bontemps pointed out that he won’t be in San Antonio for long. “And when you ask, can you trade the contract? It’s not. Can you trade it right now? It’s down the road. And I think down the road, there will be more teams that will need a point guard.” He said while on The Hoop Collective Podcast. The Insider said that while Fox’s contract isn’t tradable right off the bat, down the road, several teams might be willing to make a move for him.

AD

It’s then that the San Antonio Spurs could cash in on De’Aaron Fox. By doing so, they’ll not only get a starter for a couple of seasons during which they can develop Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper into starters, but also a good return on their investment. If we’re being honest, this seems to be the way to go for the Spurs. However, it leads to another very important question: Where can the Spurs trade De’Aaron Fox? Don’t worry, Bontemps had a solution for that, too.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Insider reveals possible trade destination for De’Aaron Fox

We all are aware of just how good De’Aaron Fox is, right? We mean, he could have easily been the San Antonio Spurs’ starting point guard had they not been stacked with talent. However, that doesn’t mean he cannot be a starter elsewhere. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps revealed that down the road, when Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper would’ve assumed the starter roles and the Spurs have to cut off Fox, there will be a lot of suitors. However, he mentioned one place that will be the perfect fit for the Spurs guard.

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Any guesses? Yes, the L.A. Clippers. Bontemps suggested that with James Harden heading toward the twilight of his career, Fox could be the right man to replace him in Southern California. “I mean, you know, you look at the Clippers. For example, James Harden is still playing at a high level, but, you know, he’s not the long-term solution there.” He said on the podcast. Well, that’s not a bad shout, given that the Clippers have a veteran core that the front office will look to replace pretty soon.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This will allow De’Aaron Fox to be not only a starter, but compete for titles, which was why he moved to the Spurs in the first place. But, wait!

While the Clippers will get a great replacement for James Harden, there’s still the question of what the Spurs will get in return. That’s because the Spurs for sure would not let a player of Fox’s caliber, that too, on a good contract, for cheap. Nonetheless, these are mere speculations at the moment, with the Spurs yet to figure out their future plans.