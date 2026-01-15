2 Lakers Stars in Jeopardy as Rob Pelinka Eyes Jonathan Kuminga Trade – Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers are desperately looking for reinforcements in the market before February’s trade deadline. They need to address their defensive frailties by adding a wing, and now the recent buzz suggests that the Purple and Gold are ready to take a punt on Golden State Warriors wing Jonathan Kuminga.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, the Lakers are considering a package with Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt in a potential deadline day trade. The Lakers are reportedly looking to exchange their first-round pick for 2032 for a couple of lower first-round picks with the plan of hoarding more tradeable trade picks to increase the draft capital, which would allow them to combine picks along with the aforementioned players.

ADVERTISEMENT

While he suggests that Kuminga is a possible target for the Lakers, he doesn’t rule out previous names such as Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III, who actually suit their cause way better than the Warriors star.

Overall, this report from O’Connor comes after Shams Charania’s earlier report suggesting that Kuminga has asked for a trade to the Warriors. So if the Lakers fail to secure either of the two New Orleans Pelicans targets, they could possibly turn to Kuminga.

The Lakers have been in the market in search of a 3-and-D wing with size to provide them with some sort of shield on the perimeter. NBA Insider, Jake Fischer, shared in his column that the Lakers had shown interest in Kuminga ever since the summer free agency. Despite not getting the deal over the line, they have kept tabs on the player.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market,” Fischer wrote. Kuminga currently earns $22.5m for this season and will have a club option for next season worth $24.3m. This falls well within the range of the Lakers if they decide to let go of Vincent and Vanderbilt, who are both at cap hits of about $11.5m.

While Kuminga is a wing and fits the bill required by the Lakers, he is still a lot different from the likes of Herb Jones or Trey Murphy, who were previously targeted by the Purple and Gold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

How will Jonathan Kuminga fit into the Lakers roster?

The 2025-26 season started on a high for Kuminga until he suffered an injury, and since then, his performances haven’t been the same, and he gradually been demoted to the bench. With every passing day, he saw his minutes on the court dwindled and eventually, he was removed from the rotation by Warriors HC Steve Kerr despite being fit for the game. He hasn’t played a game since December 18.

It is an extremely sticky situation, and it has shattered the young forward’s confidence, so if the deal goes through, he will hope for a new beginning in Los Angeles. All he needs is a fresh start at some other place to revive his NBA career.

ADVERTISEMENT

In terms of fit, Kuminga is known for his athleticism, and he will bring that hustle in perimeter defense, which should improve the Lakers’ defensive situation. However, he is ideally not the exact player that the Lakers need. They need cutting, unhinged energy and chaos to improve their defense, whereas Kuminga brings athleticism, scoring ability, and versatility. He is defensively decent, but he isn’t like Herb Jones, who would immediately elevate the Lakers’ roster.

However, considering how expensive it could get to strike a deal with the Pelicans to get either Herb Jones or Trey Murphy has forced the Lakers to look at alternative options. Therefore, the move to acquire Kuminga could help them secure a player in a very limited market for wings. Overall, Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per contest this season across 18 games while shooting 43.1% from the field.