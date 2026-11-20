Conference realignment. That’s the word of the week for the NBA, as the league aims to expand to Las Vegas and Seattle. If two new teams are added, one existing franchise would have to move to the Eastern Conference to maintain balance. Two major candidates have already emerged.

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The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to move to the Eastern Conference as per The Athletic. The claim was reportedly backed by eight league sources.

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“Both of those teams are vying to go east,” one unnamed source told The Athletic.

The two teams have reportedly begun making their case to the NBA in order to hopefully move to the East.

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It’s a reasonable choice. The Eastern Conference is currently dominated by LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers with a 13-3 record. The conference also has the reigning champions, the New York Knicks. However, the 8th, 9th, and 10th seeded teams are all below a .500 record.

The Western Conference, on the other hand, has 11 teams that own a .500 win-loss record or better. The competition for a playoff spot or even a play-in spot is much steeper at the moment.

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Teams such as the Lakers, Spurs, Warriors, and the Rockets, among others, make the Western Conference extremely competitive. So, going to the Eastern Conference could potentially give the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies an easier path to the championship.

While the Eastern Conference is considered a better path to the playoffs, the Timberwolves’ and Grizzlies’ travel logistics and proximity to East Coast franchises are strong motivators as well.

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Traveling would become easier for both teams if they move to the East. The Grizzlies are close to the East Coast and near other Eastern Conference franchises such as the Hawks, Bucks, Bulls, Pacers, and Hornets.

The Timberwolves are within a 600-mile range of Milwaukee, Detroit, Chicago, and Indianapolis, as highlighted by The Athletic. So the two make for interesting candidates to move to the Eastern Conference.

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The New Orleans Pelicans are also reportedly interested in moving to the East. However, given their distance from the East and the momentum behind Minnesota and Memphis, they might be an unlikely pick. However, they’re not entirely off the table just yet.

That being said, conference realignment will only happen if and when the NBA finalizes the expansion. The NBA has been targeting the end of 2026 to get a Board of Governors vote to approve the expansion. The top bidder will get the new franchise, with Las Vegas being a strong favorite.

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This means that Seattle will have to wait a little longer before it gets a franchise. Therefore, the Timberwolves and Grizzlies will have to wait until both teams are added, and only then will one of them be able to make the move once approved by the NBA.

The Las Vegas franchise expansion is seemingly the furthest ahead in terms of bidding. Two groups are reportedly leading the bidding wars. Walmart heir Nancy Walton Laurie and her husband Bill Laurie compose one group, while the other includes Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Jerry Colangelo.

ESPN’s Shams Charania previously reported that the price of the Las Vegas expansion team is at least $12 billion to $13 billion for the franchise and a brand new arena. Seattle is also a strong contender for an expansion team, and the potential revival of the SuperSonics.

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Beyond the financial aspect, expansion would also force the NBA to reconsider how its divisions are structured. Adding Las Vegas and Seattle would take the league to 32 teams, potentially allowing it to create four divisions of eight teams each.

That could also influence scheduling, rivalries, and the way teams qualify for the postseason. For Minnesota and Memphis, moving East would mean more than a change in conference standings; it could reshape their regional rivalries and give them a different competitive landscape to navigate.

Ultimately, the Timberwolves and Grizzlies appear to be positioning themselves for a major shift before the NBA makes its expansion decision. However, neither franchise can guarantee a move, especially with New Orleans also interested.

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The league will have to evaluate geography, competitive balance, and the interests of its existing teams before settling on a new alignment. With billions of dollars at stake in expansion, the next few months could determine not just where the NBA grows, but how its entire competitive structure looks in the years ahead.