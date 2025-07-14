2 Teams in LeBron James Trade Conversation Receive Warning From Ex-Warriors Star Amid Lakers Star’s Silence

The LeBron trade buzz started a little too early for comfort. So the biggest ‘bandwagoner’ in the business had to dive in. Especially when the King himself showed up to Summer League with zero interest to talk shop. For the blissfully oblivious, two teams have entered the chat. The Lakers trade circle is seemingly in overdrive with the biggest question – Where will LeBron James play next season? Now there’s potential to relive the shock from the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis exchange, but with James. The prospect of Bron leaving LA – at least the LA that they care about – woke up diehard Lakers fan, Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas, who is the vehemently on the ‘Keep LeBron in the Lakers’ campaign, heard the rumors about the Clippers and Mavericks trying to swoop in. So he was on social media immediately commenting on those rumors.

“Something is happening, y’all. The Spidey Senses are kicking in,” he says. “We usually don’t hit this LeBron button until August. Right now it’s July, and the button is being pushed a lot.” So even Arenas thinks there’s something going on for any team to make a move before Summer League has wrapped and some roster spots are secured. He however is not here for one of the options.

“First of all, Clippers, stop, man…” He pretty bluntly stated and got even more blunt. “Got them side chicks always trying to get into goddamn parties. No, we’re not. Nobody is coming to your house, okay? Nobody wants to be over there with the roaches and s–t. All right, sit your a– down somewhere. LeBron James going to the Clippers? He might as well just go do his last stint with Dancing with the f—ing Stars, pop lock it and drop it over there before he comes over there.”

Again, it’s still rumors. James opting into the final year option of his contract last month reportedly spurred Brook Lopez to sign with the Clippers at the last minute though the Lakers were reportedly interested. But NBA insiders claim that the Clippers are interested in putting these two together.

Others want to reunite James with his last championship team which Arenas is on board with. “Now Dallas, oh yeah…,” was Gil’s reaction to the Dallas Mavericks supposedly interest on take James (as if the point of that February shocker wasn’t to put Doncic and Bron together). However, the combination could possibly win James another chip, which Arenas is all for.

“You COVID bubble n—-s, I see what y’all doing over there, bruh. You don’t think I notice all you bubble n—-s getting together, hun?” Arenas said. “Jason Kidd, Dirty Frank [Vogel]. They just signed [Phil] Handy. You got Anthony Davis over there. You’re getting LeBron. You got my 2020 team, you motherf—-.”

That sums up how he feels about Dallas rocking Doncic’s boat again. But how does Bron feel? We’d probably never know.

LeBron James won’t say what’s on his mind

LeBron James showed up to the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas amid rumors about Lakers’ front office fielding trade offers for him. He had one agenda and it was not the Lakers vs Pelicans game. He was there to support his son, Bronny, who just had the much-anticipated matchup with Mavs’ blockbuster rookie, Cooper Flagg.

It didn’t stop ESPN from trying to get James on the broadcast to possibly talk about these rumors. But he declined that request with a straightforward statement. “I ain’t got nothing to talk about.”

This comes after his longtime agent, Rich Paul stated, “LeBron intends to play on a championship contender, whatever time is left in his career, and will be closely monitoring Lakers President of Basketball Operations and General Manager, Rob Pelinka’s, moves to improve the team.”

That either means James wants a new and improved Lakers or will go somewhere he can win a fifth chip while he still can. Depending on his decision, Gilbert Arenas’ loyalties are definitely shifting.