2 Teams Risk LeBron James’ Kevin Love Reunion as Lakers Receive Concerning Trade Update

“I came to Cleveland because I want to win. I’ll grab a broom and sweep the floors if it gets me an NBA title.”That was Kevin Love back in 2014, a star player willingly sacrificing his own stats for a shot at a championship alongside LeBron James. It was a gamble that paid off with a historic ring in 2016. Now, years later, Love is once again at a crossroads, and the possibility of another reunion with the King has the NBA buzzing. But this time, it’s not so simple.

After being rerouted to the Utah Jazz in a multi-team trade, Love is now stuck in NBA purgatory, a veteran on a rebuilding team with no real role. He’s in the final year of a two-year, $8 million contract and is set to make $4.15 million this season. He made his feelings clear on X, posting, “Never thought I’d be a math problem. Welcome to the NBA,” a nod to the fact that he was just a salary-filler in a complex deal. It’s no secret he wants a buyout to join a contender. So what’s the holdup?

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the delay is a strategic one, and it’s a concerning update for any team hoping to land him. “The buyout doesn’t typically really get figured out until that next situation is fully determined,” Fischer explained. “I don’t think you’re going to sign the paperwork to give up guaranteed millions of dollars until you have your next situation lined up.” It’s a high-stakes waiting game, and according to Fischer, Love has his sights set on a few specific types of markets.

For Cleveland fans, the dream of getting the 2016 championship band back together is very much alive. The prospect of a Kevin Love return is more than just a feel-good story; it’s a strategic move that could provide tangible benefits. As a fan favorite and respected locker-room leader, his veteran presence and three-point shooting would be a huge boost for a young Cavs team with playoff aspirations.

But the Love reunion is just the appetizer. The main course, of course, is the wild speculation about a potential return for the King himself, LeBron James. Bleacher Report recently laid out a series of blockbuster, multi-team trade ideas that would send LeBron back to the Cavs. One of the main proposals is a three-team deal that would see the Cavaliers receive LeBron and his son, Lakers’ sophomore Bronny James; the Lakers would get a young All-Star in Darius Garland, along with De’Andre Hunter and Max Strus; and the Brooklyn Nets would absorb Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent in exchange for a 2031 first-round pick from the Lakers.

While the emotional pull of Cleveland is undeniable, there’s a major hiccup in the reunion plan: Kevin Love might have his sights set on bigger, brighter lights. According to Jake Fischer, Love’s decision-making process is being guided by a specific desire. “With Kevin Love, to my understanding, he really only wants to be in the big glamorous markets,” Fischer said. He then detailed how the idea of Love returning to the Cavs has been floated, but the real interest seems to lie elsewhere. “Someone in the chat wondered Kevin Love to the Lakers. Like, I do think it would mostly be something along the lines of Kevin Love going to a New York, a Los Angeles type of situation. So, we’ll see if that can materialize for him.”

