The Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Houston Rockets 93-131 on Saturday, and yet some might argue that their real defeat came due to injury management instead. After all, the team was missing LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Jaylen Brown. One former champ couldn’t help but notice.

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Vernon Maxwell, a former Rockets player and two-time NBA champion, voiced his frustration on social media. As a retired player, he keeps a close eye on the team’s games and wasn’t happy to see Embiid and James sit the game out.

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“LeBron, Embid and Jaylen Brown are out? Some people will do anything to avoid playing us,” Maxwell wrote in an X post referencing the 76ers’ game against the Rockets.

Maxwell isn’t the only one who has been critical of the 76ers’ load management strategy. The veteran Olden Polynice has also previously criticized James for sitting games out, arguing that it’s a “detriment to the game.”

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That being said, this wasn’t the first instance of LeBron James and Joel Embiid sitting games out. James has missed five games so far with no significant injury, while Embiid has missed six due to various reasons, including a recent illness.

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Both players often sit out back-to-back games. James does it to manage his lower-back/sciatica pain, while Embiid missed them to manage his right foot plantar fascia issue.

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Jaylen Brown has had similar reasons, missing games to manage his persistent left hamstring issue. As for James and Embiid, the players have often missed back-to-back games, which means that they might return against the Memphis Grizzlies next week.

James has averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, which could have been a great boost to the scoring of others. Moreover, Embiid’s playmaking abilities have also been on full display while averaging 20.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game so far this season.

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The Philadelphia 76ers veteran has maintained since 2024 that he won’t play back-to-back games to avoid aggravating injuries he suffered in 2024. The 76ers are managing his foot injury in hopes of maintaining his health for the playoffs. However, his mind appears to be changing.

“It’s gonna happen at some point,” Embiid said after a win against the Indiana Pacers, as per USA Today. “I’ve felt pretty good. Then, the illness, the body feels OK. So, I think that’s another check mark that I have.”

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“I know I said it would never happen again, but I’m feeling really good. Yeah, that’s a next box that we got to check,” he further explained his take.

James and Embiid have been performing extremely well despite their ages on the court. However, they often need breaks to avoid increasing their injury chances overall. The two have not played in a single back-to-back this season so far.

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Regardless, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse recently revealed that “it’s a possibility” that we see James and Embiid play in future back-to-backs. The Sixers are currently ranked first in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16-5.

The team appears to be well on its way to making the 2026-27 playoffs despite its veterans sitting various games out. That being said, the health of the James and Embiid clearly takes top priority for the team.