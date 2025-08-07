$229M Richer De’Aaron Fox Sets Future Priorities Straight After Affecting Stephen Curry’s Business

The trade window went wild in February. On one hand, Luka Doncic made the biggest headlines after the Lakers trade. But on the other hand, the Sacramento Kings let go of their face. After firing head coach Mike Brown in December 2024, the franchise made another bold move. They sent De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal involving the Bulls. Well, there were plenty of rumors swirling before the trade. The Spurs needed another star to back Wemby, and truly found one!

Now, Fox just hit the jackpot and made it personal. The San Antonio Spurs locked him in with a four-year, $229 million extension that runs through the 2029-30 season. The Spurs refused to wait, locking in the 27-year-old with one year still left on his $163 million deal with the Kings. This is a belief in bold letters. This is four years of fireworks incoming.

After arriving on February 3, Fox played 17 games and delivered 19.7 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds a night. Then came the curveball. Surgery in March on his left fifth finger benched him for the final 18 games. But the Spurs never flinched. They saw enough. They saw the future. And now, San Antonio is strapping in, ’cause Swipa has a home.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, speaking with KSAT 12, the All-Star guard revealed his plans for the future. He has already developed a good relationship with Victor Wembanyama. And with that healed left pinkie finger, fans can hope to see him play his real game. “I think what will be different going forward is that fans are going to see me play with ten fingers. Obviously, health-wise, last year was definitely different,” Fox shared. “Like I said, me coming in the middle of the season—I think I’m a smart guy—but trying to learn a playbook that quickly was definitely difficult.”

AD

via Imago Feb 10, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard De’Aaron Fox (4) react during the second quarter against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The NBA world credits Gregg Popovich for building the San Antonio Spurs dynasty brick by brick. The culture of the game is different from what you might find in other franchises. So, moving forward and heading towards training camp, the ex-Kings star said, “This year, being able to get a training camp and allowing guys to play against and with each other during the summer, just to gel together—that’s when you truly get better as a team.” He added, “NBA teams say this all the time: it’s through the summertime.”

Well, it’s not just about playing for a team that has just made you $229 million richer. It’s also about becoming one with the franchise. “Just trying to find ways to get together, because some guys live in different places, and wherever and whenever you can get together and work out with each other, just become familiar with each other’s games—that’s when you truly develop as a team. I think we’ve done that a lot this summer. Guys have been together, and guys have been working hard. So, like I said, I think the future’s bright,” De’Aaron Fox concluded.

With Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox steering the ship, the Spurs added Dylan Harper at No. 2 and Carter Bryant at No. 14 in the 2025 NBA Draft. They join Stephon Castle, the reigning Rookie of the Year, alongside seasoned names like Barnes, Sochan, Vassell, and Johnson. This could be the rebuild they’ve been dreaming of. And who knows, another championship could be 82 games away!

On the other hand, Fox’s sudden exit from Stephen Curry’s Curry Brand World Tour threw a curveball no one saw coming. Just weeks before liftoff, his name vanished from the posters. Fans felt it, and so did the league. One moment, he was global-bound. Next, he hit pause. And questions started flying, like they always do.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

De’Aaron Fox pulled himself away from Stephen Curry’s business venture

Away from Nike’s big umbrella, the Golden State Warriors superstar, Stephen Curry, has built a sneaker empire with Under Armour. And under this umbrella, De’Aaron Fox became the first star to join hands with the Chef. Now, Fox was locked into joining Steph Curry on the 2025 Curry Brand World Tour, a global spectacle set to electrify fans from Hong Kong to Houston. Modeled after Wemby’s global splash, it promised sneaker drops and raw access. But after grinding through 62 injury-filled games, the 27yo pulled out.

Meanwhile, Fox shared a message: “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to travel to Asia next month for the Curry Grand War Tour as originally planned. This is a tough decision for me. I was really looking forward to visiting Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shein and Chongqing, to meet all of you and show off the Curry 2s. And experience this incredible basketball culture in Asia. I’m truly sorry that I won’t be able to be there in person this time.”

via Imago Feb 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox (4) in action against the Atlanta Hawks in the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Reports said De’Aaron Fox is nursing a mild muscle strain, possibly from a workout, stirring concerns after his pinkie surgery in March. But Spurs insider Matt Guzman eased the panic, confirming it as minor and precautionary. Fox backed out of the Curry Tour, offered heartfelt apologies, and praised the passion of the Asian fanbase.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But remember, Swipa has traded global fame for a deeper mission. He’s locked in, healed up, and ready to roll with Wemby in San Antonio. The Curry Tour can wait. The dynasty dreams cannot. With fresh talent, sky-high belief, and that ten-finger fire, the Spurs are quietly building something loud.