2 Wildcard Teams Emerge In Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rush as Insider Explains High-Risk Situation

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade conversation has dominated this NBA season, especially as the Milwaukee Bucks continue to flounder, but now, things are changing. This isn’t just about the usual big-market suspects like the New York Knicks circling the Greek forward, but also about specific situations that might turn out to be the real answer in a potential trade. ESPN’s Bobby Marks discussed one of those destinations.

“Chicago has eight players on expiring contracts,” Marks explained, standing in front of a screen with both teams’ cap situation and draft picks. “You have players like Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, who’s on an expiring, Kevin Huerter here.”

He added, “They’ve got draft picks. They’ve got their own four in the next seven years. They also have a pick from Portland here. I think if you’re a team like Chicago or any of these teams that we have not heard about that have all these assets, it’s kind of like in-house recruiting.”

Marks pointed to a simple but risky game plan. Trade for Antetokounmpo, then convince him to stay after he arrives. The projected salary cap next year is about $166 million, which would give the Bulls about $80 million in cap space, more than enough to sign the Greek Freak on a max deal.

This gives the Bulls massive flexibility while also holding many tradable pieces via expiring deals like Vucevic and Huerter, as well as valuable young talent like Josh Giddey, who’s secured on mid-tier deal long-term.

Marks explained that he himself did something similar when he was in a front office role:

“We did it when I was in New Jersey with Deron Williams. We traded for him. There was no assurance that he could stay. You make some trades, high-risk trades. It cost you certainly down the road here.”

The Bulls can afford to make a gamble for Antetokounmpo, but they’re not the only ones.

Why the Portland Trail Blazers Are Willing to Gamble on a Longshot for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Portland Trail Blazers being involved in the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo feels almost absurd, but everything begins to make sense once you follow the relationships.

Imago Dec 31, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Wizards at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

“The Blazers themselves are trying to get into the mix to bring Giannis Antetokounmpo to Portland to play alongside his former teammate Damian Lillard,” NBA insider Jake Fischer reporter on a Bleacher Report livestream. “[Lillard] has been someone who’s been trying to make this happen behind the scenes. His former teammate Jrue Holiday is of course still in Portland.”

This potential union isn’t just about the fit on the court, but selling Antetokounmpo on a vision of trust and comfort involving former teammates he knows and appreciates. However, the Blazers also have assets to make things work.

Portland has flexibility granted to them by having good young players, as well as the ability to act as a facilitator in a larger deal or an aggressive bidder, considering the they hold first-round picks and swaps from the Bucks from 2028 to 2030, which gives Milwaukee extra incentive to make a potential deal with them.

The theme of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rush is risk. For small-market teams, there’s no guarantee of retention, and the very real possibility of gutting their timeline for a short-term rental. That’s just something Chicago and Portland’s front offices have to weigh.