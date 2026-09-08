2x Champion Joins LeBron James’ 76ers After Helping Mike Brown End Knicks’ 53-Year Title Drought

Dillon Jones has already won an NBA championship twice. Now, he has to fight for his next NBA opportunity.

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The Philadelphia 76ers signed Jones to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract on September 8, giving the 2025 Oklahoma City Thunder and 2026 New York Knicks champion a chance to compete in training camp. The deal does not guarantee him a place on Philadelphia’s regular-season roster.

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The unusual part is what Jones brings with him. He has two championship rings from his first two NBA seasons, but his next target is a Two-Way contract in Philadelphia. He is competing with Tacko Fall, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Saint Thomas for the 76ers’ final open Two-Way spot.

Jones’ second championship came with an unusual role. He did not play in the 2026 playoffs because his Two-Way contract made him ineligible, but his experience from Oklahoma City’s title run gave Knicks head coach Mike Brown a reason to turn to him during the postseason.

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Brown explained exactly why he leaned on Jones during the Knicks’ run:

“I spoke to Dillon often during this playoff run, because he had just gone through it with Oklahoma City. And so I said, hey, when you guys were in this position, what was Mark saying? What was Sam Presti saying? What were you guys saying to each other? What do you think here?”

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Jones also suggested that New York use an idea Oklahoma City had used after an earlier playoff loss. Brown said:

“He wanted to show still shots of you, you know, because they did something similar to that because they lost from the year before. And so we just took it another level and Cory put together the video just to remind everybody that, hey, this is what it felt like.”

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The Knicks went on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on June 13, winning the series 4-1 and ending a 53-year championship drought.

Jones’ championship résumé looks very different from his NBA statistics.

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He played 54 regular-season games for Oklahoma City as a rookie in 2024-25, averaging 2.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 10.2 minutes per game. He appeared in 10 playoff games that season, playing 46 total minutes as the Thunder won the championship.

After being traded to Washington in the summer of 2025 and waived before the season, Jones went to the G League. He was selected No. 1 overall in the G League Draft and averaged 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 10 starts for the Rip City Remix.

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That led to New York, which signed Jones to a Two-Way contract on January 20, 2026. He played only seven regular-season games for the Knicks, averaging 1.3 points, 1.0 rebound and 0.6 assists in 5.6 minutes. He did not appear in the playoffs.

His G League numbers, however, were far stronger. Across 42 games with the Rip City Remix and Westchester Knicks, Jones averaged 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 35.3 minutes per game.

That contrast explains why Philadelphia is giving him another look. Jones has shown that he can handle the ball and create for others in the G League, but his NBA shooting numbers have remained a concern. He has shot .373 from the field and .250 from three-point range in his NBA career.

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The 76ers reached 20 players under contract with Jones’ signing, leaving no need for another roster move. Philadelphia currently has 13 fully guaranteed standard contracts, one partially guaranteed contract and two Two-Way players, leaving one Two-Way slot open.

That makes the path clear for Jones. If Philadelphia converts his Exhibit 10 deal into a Two-Way contract before the regular season, he could split time between the 76ers and the Delaware Blue Coats. If he is waived and stays with Delaware for at least 60 days, he can also become eligible for an Exhibit 10 bonus of up to $91,000.

Jones has already experienced something few players can claim: championships in each of his first two NBA seasons. His next challenge is much simpler — turning that experience, along with his G League production, into a place in Philadelphia’s plans.