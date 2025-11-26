Ty Lue Reveals Reality of Injury-Hit Clippers Roster Despite Kawhi Leonard’s Availability vs Lakers

The battle of LA is looking a lot fuller. The Lakers are missing Deandre Ayton but are otherwise packing the starpower. On the Clippers end, there’s a little more good news. Kawhi Leonard is returning to the game tonight to help James Harden and Ivica Zubac, two players who’ve been having phenomenal streaks lately. For Ty Lue, who is anxious about playing against LeBron James and Luka Doncic, nothing brings more relief than having one of his best players in the rotation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For a while now, the Clippers have been operating on the ‘Next Man Up’ policy. It’s a mindset they’ve been familiar with for many seasons. This time, they have to manage it with Bradley Beal’s season-ending injury and Kawhi Leonard’s attendance issues.

But sometimes the head coach doesn’t want the next man. He wants ‘the man.’ Tonight, as Kawhi is back, Lue emphasized how vital his presence is to the team. “When you lose your best player, a top 10 player when he’s on the floor, it’s hard to really make up for that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He makes his point by emphasizing the Clippers payroll. “I know a lot of people say ‘Next Man Up.’ But if he’s making $60 million and your next man is making $400,000, it’s not really the same…”

Might not be a good idea to bring up Kawhi’s pay while the NBA is investigating if Steve Ballmer paid him off the books. But Lue’s sentiments are understandable. Leonard did miss 10 games because of a multitude of leg injuries. Barring his unfortunate circumstances, most observers will not deny he’s a key player every time he’s healthy.

ADVERTISEMENT

If he had the choice, Lue will not pick the ‘next man’ available. He’d always pick Kawhi. Tonight especially, that was significant.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Clippers’ need more than just Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers are going into the NBA Cup game standing at 5-12 but with chances at their NBA Cup high. If they win tonight, or if Memphis loses, they clinch a spot in the Knockout Rounds. The Lakers clinch the group if they win.

After James Harden’s record-setting 55-point outing, the Clippers can’t get complacent. Ty Lue definitely isn’t. When asked if Deandre Ayton’s absence changes the Clippers’ strategy, Lue said, “Are Luka and LeBron playing?”

The long and short of it is, yes, Luka Doncic and LeBron James are playing tonight. So is Austin Reaves who’s had a 51-point game without both stars. Doncic is already looking scary, racking up 24 points by the start of the second quarter. Ty Lue needs Kawhi and much more up against two scoring titans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden started the game tonight. But Kawhi’s only at seven points and Harden is at 11 points with eight minutes left in the second quarter. The Clippers are also missing their prime defender, Derrick Jones Jr.

Amid Kawhi’s unpredictability, fans and analysts have been urging the Clippers to surround Harden with shooters. The most popular mock trade proposal right now is getting Malik Monk and DeMar DeRozan from Sacramento. If they really do give Ty Lue more manpower than just rely on Kawhi remains to be seen.