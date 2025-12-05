Ty Lue’s NSFW Footage About Chris Paul Reappears After Clippers Part Ways With 40-YO

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers quietly made a seismic move by sending Chris Paul home. Word spread through the locker room, everyone guessing, before anyone understood why. Then, reports emerged that Paul and head coach Ty Lue hadn’t spoken in weeks, followed by Lawrence Frank hinting at a deeper stylistic clash. And now, a viral video is raising even more questions.

In that short clip, Lue said, “Fuck CP, ain’t no name on it n—-, get the ball, play, & get to your action.”

From that brief clip released just a month ago, it’s clear Ty Lue may have reached his breaking point with the 40-year-old. New reports only add to the sense of friction between them, making it easy to link the video to their strained relationship. And that’s exactly why context matters, because without it, this moment becomes something far bigger than it appears.

The Clippers held an open team practice at the Pechanga reservation in California. Chris Paul, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and even Bradley Beal were present. This moment arrived when Lue was explaining a situational drill to the team. From the entire video posted by Hoop Jab on YouTube, it appears that Paul was supposed to be part of the drill, but went away for some time.

When Harden mentioned it to Ty Lue, the coach simply told him to keep the drill going with someone else. There was nothing hostile in Lue’s tone; he just wanted practice to continue while Chris Paul was away. When Paul returned, he joined a different group with John Collins, Kris Dunn, Brook Lopez, and Nicolas Batum. Lue and Paul were even seen talking after the drill.

The rumors gained traction because Shams Charania, a trusted reporter and NBA insider, said Paul and Lue hadn’t spoken in weeks. Even Lue acknowledged concerns about the “fit” at this stage of Paul’s career. Together, those details make the tension hard to dismiss and explain why the situation is being viewed with increasing seriousness.

Ty Lue calls Chris Paul a “friend” while discussing his exit

When the Clippers played the Hawks and pulled off a win, the result wasn’t the talking point. Every reporter wanted to know exactly what transpired hours before that led to Paul’s dismissal. Ty Lue didn’t go into details about his relationship with the Clippers legend. However, he also chose his words carefully and wished the best for Paul.

“I just think that it wasn’t a good fit for what he was looking for. Do I want to see CP go out like this? No, I have a lot of respect for him,” said Lue. “He’s been a friend of mine over the years, and you don’t want to see a great go out like this. But I’m pretty sure he will find something because he’s a great player.”

What specifically led to breaking the camel’s back is still unclear. Team general manager Lawrence Frank said he had a long conversation with Chris Paul to discuss the situation. Clearly, the 12-time All-Star didn’t take too kindly to it. And he isn’t letting the situation go so easily, taking a possible dig at the Clippers on Instagram.

Paul posted an image of a video call he shared with former Clippers Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, the ‘Lob City’ trio. If you know your history, Griffin was let go by the Clippers the same season he signed an extension. Likewise, not many in the NBA fraternity were happy with the way the franchise treated one of its greatest players.

But on a positive note, reports claim Chris Paul is not keen on retiring after being let go by the Clippers. As he finds his new team, maybe the 40-year-old will share his experience and give the community the answers they are looking for.