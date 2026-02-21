Ty Lue Throws Shade at Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Despite Refs Favoring Clippers vs Lakers

The Clippers walked off the floor feeling beaten up, not just beaten. A head injury forced John Collins out early. Kawhi Leonard’s 31-point night ended five minutes early because of ankle soreness. Yet the game still came down to one final stretch.

After the 125-122 loss on February 20, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue pointed directly at the Lakers’ guard duo that controlled that stretch, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. “Keep competing, keep your head, you got to get through it. So, when you’re foul baiting the whole game, we run into it every night, it’s tough. These guys are already great players, and so it’s just tough to stop them at that point, but you know we did everything we could.”

Because of that comment, the focus shifted from the comeback attempt to how the game was officiated late.

Doncic and Reaves combined for 15 of the Lakers’ 25 free throw attempts. Together they scored 67 points, more than half of the team’s total. Their ability to draw contact also mattered strategically. Bennedict Mathurin scored 26 points for the Clippers but fouled out in the fourth quarter, removing the team’s main downhill scorer.

However, the numbers complicated Lue’s frustration. The Clippers actually attempted more free throws, 29 compared to 25, with Mathurin alone drawing 14 attempts. Because of that, the issue was not volume but timing. Los Angeles repeatedly reached the line during decisive possessions while the Clippers lost players through fouls.

The Clippers erased a 16-point deficit and briefly led in the fourth quarter. Still, Doncic controlled both ends of the night. He opened with 17 first-quarter points, then added 12 late to close the game. As a result, the Lakers improved to 34-21 in only the 11th appearance of their James-Doncic-Reaves trio together.

Meanwhile the three-point gap held importance. The Lakers hit 17 threes while the Clippers made eight, forcing the defense to play tighter and creating the contact situations Lue referenced. Because of that offensive pressure, every foul became magnified.

Ty Lue still believes in the Clippers’ chances

Despite the loss, Lue’s message remained unchanged from before the matchup. “Why wouldn’t you want to play to win? That’s our mindset. That’s my mindset every single night. As tough as it may be, or you start 6 and 21, or whatever it may be, you’re playing to win. So if we make the playoffs, then anything can happen. Our goal is to make the playoffs. I don’t know why somebody would scoff at that.”

The context explains the stance. The Clippers started 6-21, traded James Harden during an All-Star level season, and reshaped the roster. Kawhi Leonard had already questioned the championship window, yet the team has played more competitively since.

They nearly completed another comeback even after losing Collins and Leonard late. Darius Garland is also expected to return soon, which would stabilize ball handling and shot creation.

The complaint was not purely about referees. Instead, it highlighted a matchup problem. The Lakers’ primary creators generate contact in late-game situations, while the Clippers rely on physical scoring that risks foul trouble.

Because of that difference, both teams reached the line often, but only one controlled the closing minutes. The standings barely changed after the three-point result. However, the pattern matters going forward. If the teams meet again, the Clippers must finish possessions without fouling. Otherwise, the same ending is likely to repeat.