Tyler Herro Breaks Silence on Bam Adebayo Allegedly Punching Him Days After Getting Traded to the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro has broken his silence following a reported physical altercation with former teammate Bam Adebayo in Las Vegas. But it’s only to end the matter completely. The incident, which occurred just days after a blockbuster trade ended their seven-year run together in Miami, remains the hot-button issue in the league even as both players look to move forward.

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Addressing the controversy for the first time since the news broke, Herro made it clear to ESPN that he is ready to turn the page and concentrate on his new chapter in Wisconsin.

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“Honestly, I’m just trying to move past all of it,” Herro told Ramona Shelburne. “I’m focused on Milwaukee and building something special. They obviously just traded the greatest player in their history, so we want to come in and help continue what they’ve been doing.”

It’s a homecoming for Herro, a Wisconsin native who grew up just outside Milwaukee in Greenfield, where he starred at Whitnall High School before playing at Kentucky and eventually being drafted by the Heat.

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If he had to play anywhere other than Miami, where he won Sixth Man of the Year in 2022 – the first ever to do it in a Miami uniform, and earned an All-Star nod in 2025 – Milwaukee was his dream destination.

“I’m ready to come home and not prove everyone wrong,” Herro added, “but just be able to represent the city and the state because I wanted to do that coming out of school as well.”

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After that altercation, he’s done everything that showed he’s moved on from South Beach. He just listed his Florida mansion for sale at $12 million. Shams Charania also reported Herro won’t pursue legal charges against Adebayo.

Tyler Herro shows love to Miami amid homecoming

The bad blood between the former teammates boiled over on the morning of Friday, July 10, 2026, at a practice gym inside the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas.

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Herro was at the facility hosting a workout for his “Team Herro” AAU basketball program when Adebayo and the Heat arrived for a scheduled Summer League training session.

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Things turned ugly when Adebayo walked onto the court and words were exchanged. According to Shams Charania, Adebayo had come looking to confront Herro over leaked Instagram direct messages that had recently gone public, though The Athletic’s reporting suggests Herro said something to Adebayo first, with the bigger man responding by walking over and throwing the punch.

In the leaked screenshots, an account tied to Herro questioned whether Adebayo deserved his massive contract. Adebayo had signed a three-year, roughly $160 million extension with Miami back in 2024, but the messages took aim at his earnings.

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“You should get paid $60 Million to be a top tier defender on some nights? I’m just wondering,” the message read.

After the trade, Herro shared a post ranking Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo among the worst mid-range shooters in the league – another shot that clearly didn’t sit well with his former teammate.

Witnesses reported that Adebayo struck Herro in the face. Though Herro was not knocked to the ground, bystanders and coaches had to restrain him from retaliating. Security broke up the fight, but both players left on their own.

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Just hours after the morning scuffle, Herro sat courtside at the Thomas & Mack Center to watch the Heat and Bucks play in Summer League.

He appeared on a Prime interview before news of the altercation had even broken, and kept it breezy, saying it was “all love in Miami” and that he’d caught up with former coaches and front office staff.

Reading between the lines, it sounded like a guy trying to keep things clean in public. We now know why.

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With the blockbuster swap potentially instigating a fierce new rivalry in the Eastern Conference, Herro is attempting to downplay the drama. Yet the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks’ first regular-season matchup promises to be one of the most anticipated games of the year.