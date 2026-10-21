Tyler Herro’s Baby Mama Drags Bucks Star’s Private Messages Into Court Room as Personal Dispute Escalates

Tyler Herro’s move from Miami to Milwaukee was supposed to mark a fresh chapter in his NBA career. Instead, the Bucks guard is facing another development in his ongoing custody dispute with former partner Katya Elise Henry. She is now asking a judge to intervene in their communication about their two children.

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New allegations about their private exchanges have added another layer to a legal battle that began after their separation in early 2025.

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In the latest report published by TMZ, Katya has rained down a series of allegations against the 26-year-old guard. Primarily, she wants all co-parenting communication moved to a court-approved messaging app. In the latest filing, she accused Herro of making things difficult, specifically when discussions involve their children.

Moreover, she claimed that Tyler Herro has taken an “unreasonable and irresponsible position” by involving his mother in the communications. According to her, all exchanges about their two kids must go through his mother.

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Katya also alleged that direct exchanges have become hostile. She noted that Herro typically responds in an “aggressive, inappropriate and emotionally charged manner” when she tries to discuss the children.

The filing also raises concerns about an existing court order.

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Katya further alleged that Herro sent messages that violated the requirement for respectful communication, describing them as “incredibly disrespectful and far from courteous or formal.” She wants the court to require appropriate communication and use of the approved app going forward, as mentioned earlier.

The most concerning accusation of all is the geographical separation.

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Tyler Herro now lives in Milwaukee after being traded from the Miami Heat. Meanwhile, Katya remains in South Florida with their children. The issues with communication already in place, along with long-distance travel between states, have made it difficult.

She claims the move has “compounded” their disagreements, particularly as Herro seeks more contact with the kids.

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Katya says Tyler Herro “is suddenly requesting increased contact and access that can only be accomplished by lengthy air travel involving several moving parts.”

The ordeal began when the Heat traded him.

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The deal sent Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis and draft assets to Milwaukee. In return, Miami landed Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis. A historic trade, but on the other side, it’s an entirely different picture.

For Herro, the move brought him back to Wisconsin, where he grew up. But leaving Miami also meant adjusting to life in a different city, especially dealing with kids’ custody.

Tyler Herro’s Milwaukee move adds complications

The custody dispute predates the trade.

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Tyler Herro and Henry, who share a daughter born in 2021 and a son born in 2023, separated in early 2025. Both initially filed legal petitions concerning custody and support in August 2026, although Herro later withdrew his filing.

Henry has sought primary custody and requested safeguards around Herro’s visitation.

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She has also asked for primary decision-making authority over the children’s health, education and extracurricular activities, alongside child support that accounts for the income disparity between the former couple. Tyler Herro has disputed her request for special visitation safeguards.

The latest allegations therefore concern more than the tone of individual text messages.

For Herro, the dispute is unfolding during a significant transition in his professional life. His return to Wisconsin has changed his team and home base. But it has also introduced new logistical challenges.

On the basketball front, Herro has been dealing with the transition smoothly. In his four-game appearance in the preseason, he averaged 16.7 ppg, with a high of 25 points against the Pacers.

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The immediate question is whether the judge will grant Henry’s request to move their communication to the approved platform. Until then, the custody proceedings continue.