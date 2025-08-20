Tyrese Haliburton and Caitlin Clark on Same Page After Pacers’ Latest Decision

The Indiana Pacers are doubling down on stability. After a historic run to the 2025 NBA Finals, their first appearance on that stage in 25 years, the franchise made a decisive move to ensure the man behind the sideline success isn’t going anywhere. Head coach Rick Carlisle, the steady hand who guided Indiana through an improbable journey last spring, has signed a multi-year extension to remain with the team.

On paper, the deal checks every box. Carlisle, who originally returned to the Pacers in 2021 for his second stint with the franchise, has turned a once-rebuilding roster into a championship contender. In just four years, he oversaw a transformation from a bottom-of-the-conference squad to a 50-win team built on youth, creativity, and relentless pace. His ability to adjust, whether it’s empowering young players or implementing his “random offense” philosophy, has revitalized Indiana basketball. Carlisle is now within striking distance of the 1,000-win milestone, cementing his place among the greatest coaches in league history.

But while the extension itself is headline-worthy, it was the reaction from Indiana’s two brightest stars, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, that stole the spotlight. Both liked the Pacers’ official Instagram announcement of Carlisle’s extension, a subtle but powerful signal of alignment in Indiana’s basketball universe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indiana Pacers (@pacers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

For Haliburton, the bond with Carlisle has been career-defining. When the Pacers acquired him from Sacramento in 2022, he was a promising young playmaker still finding his place in the league. Under Carlisle, he blossomed into a two-time All-Star, an All-NBA guard, and the league’s assist leader. The trust between the two runs deep, so deep that Carlisle once told him he didn’t want to call plays anymore, handing Haliburton the keys to orchestrate the offense.

For a player who grew up idolizing LeBron James and, by his own admission, once “hated” Carlisle for defeating the Heat in the 2011 Finals, that kind of respect is a full-circle moment.

And while Tyrese Haliburton is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season after tearing his Achilles in Game 7 of the Finals, his support of Carlisle underscores just how unified the Pacers remain despite the setback.

Caitlin Clark’s like on that same post may not carry the same professional weight, but it resonates just as strongly with fans. As the WNBA’s newest superstar and the face of the Indiana Fever, Clark has become an ambassador for basketball in the state, with her influence reaching far beyond her own league.

She has openly praised Carlisle’s coaching acumen, once saying before a Pacers Finals game, “I don’t think Rick gets enough credit for what he’s been able to do… Obviously, one of the best coaches of all time.” Clark’s admiration is genuine, and her public support adds to the sense of unity around Indiana hoops.

Carlisle himself has embraced Clark’s impact, watching Fever games and noting how her presence has “sparked another wave” of basketball excitement in Indiana. In a state already known as a basketball hotbed, the simultaneous rise of the Pacers and Fever, anchored by Tyrese Haliburton on one side and Caitlin Clark on the other, has turned Indianapolis into the epicenter of the sport.

What does this mean for Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers’ fans?

Of course, not every fan is without questions. Carlisle’s tactics during the Finals, particularly after Haliburton went down, drew mixed reactions. Some believe his “random offense” approach gave Indiana its edge, while others argue he could have tightened rotations or adjusted more against Oklahoma City. Yet the front office’s message is clear: Carlisle is the coach who brought them back to relevance, and they want him steering the ship for years to come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Tyrese Haliburton, the extension likely provides reassurance during his rehab. He has often said he wants Indiana to be “home” for his entire career, and Carlisle’s continued presence makes that vision more realistic. For Caitlin Clark, it strengthens her ties to the broader basketball culture of Indiana,a shared stage where men’s and women’s hoops amplify each other’s momentum.

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Pacers’ announcement wasn’t just about a coach’s future. It was about setting a tone: stability, continuity, and unity across Indiana basketball. With Haliburton sidelined this season and Clark carrying the Fever spotlight, Carlisle’s role as both strategist and developer of young talent becomes even more crucial.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

At 65, Carlisle is the NBA’s oldest active head coach, yet he seems rejuvenated by this project. His contract extension is less about age and more about the belief that his partnership with Tyrese Haliburton, his system, and his ability to nurture talent are exactly what Indiana needs to keep its momentum alive.

Indiana basketball is thriving, and its brightest stars, on both the NBA and WNBA stages, are signaling they’re all-in on the direction it’s headed. So here’s the question: with Tyrese Haliburton recovering from injury and Caitlin Clark already electrifying the Fever, do you believe Rick Carlisle can guide the Pacers back to the Finals once Haliburton returns, or will Indiana’s championship window prove shorter than fans hope?