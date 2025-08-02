Tyrese Haliburton and Josh Giddey Exchange Meaningful Looks After Pacers Could Profit From Bulls’ Hesitance

Even if someone’s your opponent on the court (maybe… maybe not 👀), there’s still a certain level of respect you’ve gotta show—especially when it’s all playing out on Instagram. A subtle story post, a well-placed emoji, and boom, you’ve said a lot without saying anything. That’s exactly what Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton did. He filled in the ‘shoes’—literally—and handled it the professional way.

Tyrese Haliburton’s not playing next season—Pacers president Kevin Pritchard made that loud and clear. After tearing his right Achilles tendon early in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, there’s no rushing him back. The team’s already said they won’t risk anything, and fans have been told not to get their hopes up. So while the Pacers work on building a roster that can stay afloat without him, Tyrese is staying active in his own way—like casually dropping an Instagram Story with Josh Giddey that had people doing a double take.

So, Tyrese Haliburton hit that repost button on Josh Giddey’s Puma shoe story—and all he added was the side-eye emoji. 👀 That’s it. No words. No tags. Just vibes and maybe a little signal? While Giddey’s contract talks with the Bulls are still up in the air, the guy just locked down a major new sneaker deal.

According to Sole Retriever, it’s a “lucrative” multi-year deal with Puma, putting him right alongside guys like LaMelo Ball, Scoot Henderson—and yep, Tyrese Haliburton himself. It’s a huge shift, especially considering Giddey started his NBA career with Nike, then had everyone guessing when he showed up in ANTA kicks for warmups but stuck with his Kobe retros during games. Now? He’s officially Team Puma.

And speaking of Puma—Tyrese isn’t just wearing the brand. He is the brand. His new logo just dropped, and let’s just say it’s got attitude. The bold tee that launched it? It literally reads “OVERRATE THAT,” clapping back at all the folks who called him overhyped.

The whole vibe screams: challenge accepted. It’s got retro varsity text, a slick modern logo, and a streetwear edge that feels way more personal than most athlete drops. The reaction? Fire emojis everywhere. It’s loud, it’s bold, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from a guy like Haliburton—unbothered, unapologetic, and now, maybe linking up with Giddey for something even bigger.

Bulls stalling on Josh Giddey could be the window Indiana needs

The Pacers had it—momentum, chemistry, and a Finals run that made everyone believe they were next up. But then came the summer gut punch. Tyrese Haliburton’s injury is expected to sideline him for the 2025-26 season, and Myles Turner’s shocking exit in free agency didn’t help.

Instead of swinging big, Indiana played it safe—choosing low-risk deals and banking on internal development. But that might not cut it in the East. Because here’s the truth: the real void isn’t Turner. It’s Haliburton’s playmaking. And that’s why so many believe Indiana missed a golden chance by not going after Josh Giddey.

Now here’s where it gets interesting—Giddey’s situation in Chicago Bulls is… messy. He’s still unsigned in restricted free agency and reportedly asking “at least $8 million more than what the Bulls are currently offering.” According to The Athletic, one NBA executive said, “Giddey is the anomaly because he might be good enough to be a four-year player.”

Some execs suggested three-year deals between $54–$75 million, but others pointed to Patrick Williams’ five-year, $90 million deal as a comparison, noting, “He didn’t show much and got that deal entirely based on them drafting him top five and (his) perceived potential.” Yet the Bulls are hesitant. They’re playing hardball. And Indiana? Well, that’s the opening.

The Indiana Pacers may not have ample cap space to chase Josh Giddey outright, but league sources suggest a deal isn’t out of reach — if the front office takes decisive steps.

Indiana’s projected payroll for the 2025–26 season sits between $181–185 million, placing them just a few million below the $187.895 million luxury tax threshold and approximately $11–15 million under the first apron ($195.945 million). While tight, the numbers leave room for maneuvering.

To create space, the Pacers could package movable contracts — including recently re-signed talent like Isaiah Jackson, who is on a tradable deal — along with draft assets. The team also added another second-round pick in the Kam Jones deal, which could serve as a sweetener in trade negotiations to help another team absorb salary.

More notably, there’s growing buzz around Indiana’s willingness to pay the tax if it keeps them in the title picture. As Tyrese Haliburton continues his recovery, the need for secondary playmaking in the backcourt has only grown more pressing. Giddey’s size, versatility, and playmaking skillset could complement Haliburton well, especially as the Pacers look to build on last season’s deep playoff run.

With Finals aspirations on the table, Indiana has the motivation — and the flexibility — to get creative.

Because let’s face it—Giddey would fit in Indiana. At 22, he’s young, creative, and just coming off a breakout year, averaging 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. He even shot nearly 38% from three on decent volume. With Haliburton out, Giddey could step in and keep the Pacers’ tempo alive, then slide into a dynamic backcourt once Tyrese returns. The Bulls may not want to overpay, and “finding common ground” on his deal “hasn’t happened yet,” per Chicago Sports Network’s K.C. Johnson. So, if Indiana’s watching closely, this could be more than just hesitation—it could be their shot.