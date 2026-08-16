Tyrese Haliburton Calls Out NBA’s Treatment Amid Favoritism Claims Toward LeBron James’ 76ers

Indiana has waited 16 months for its star to return. Now, Tyrese Haliburton is finally ready to wear the iconic yellow again and chase the dream that once slipped away. But something feels different. Haliburton should be embracing his comeback with nothing but excitement. Instead, he feels overlooked. The NBA may have given him another chance, but its latest message has clearly struck a nerve.

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The 26-year-old recently spoke about the Indiana Pacers’ season opener on the Numbers on the Board podcast. He questioned the league’s decision to keep Indiana’s clash with the New Orleans Pelicans away from national TV. Moreover, Gainbridge Fieldhouse won’t even host the game!

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“Name any other person that you compare to my level of a basketball player, wherever you have any ranks, if they tore their Achilles and missed 16 months; do you think that game would be on national TV?” Tyrese Haliburton said. “Do you think that game would be at home? Do you think that game would be in New Orleans?”

He added, “Trey Murphy, love my boy Trey. I love New Orleans, but I was shocked to see that. But we move on.”

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The Pacers will receive 11 nationally televised games this season. They will appear on national television 11 times this season, up from 9 broadcasts they received in each of the past two seasons. However, the NBA can still alter its broadcast lineup as the season unfolds.

Haliburton & Co. saw several nationally televised games disappear last year after their playoff hopes faded. A stronger campaign could change that quickly. If the Pacers emerge as Eastern Conference contenders again, the league could reward them with more national exposure.

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But Adam Silver didn’t think this way when his planned the season schedule for LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

The NBA is seemingly afraid to look beyond LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers now have 34 nationally televised games after receiving only 14 last season. Their 2026-27 season schedule puts LeBron James under the spotlight once again. That is simply because Adam Silver was waiting for the King to pick his next landing spot. He was waiting to finalize the league’s national television schedule with broadcast partners, relying on the 41-year-old’s call.

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Now, here’s the thing: the Sixers open against the reigning champions, the New York Knicks, at Madison Square Garden. Christmas brings another blockbuster, with Philadelphia visiting Los Angeles to face the Lakers. They are not playing any Western Conference team until the 18th game. Besides, Philly has only 13 back-to-backs after playing 16 last season

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Meanwhile, Monse Bolaños believes the league’s treatment of LeBron points toward something bigger than star power alone. “Man, the favoritism is so real. It’s crazy. It seems: why is the NBA scared to let go of LeBron? I don’t know. ‘Cause that’s what it seems like, right?” she said on The Odd Couple.

“Like they’re afraid that once he’s gone, that’s it. The league is not going to be what it is. And I don’t know why they feel like that,” Bolaños added. “Especially with what we saw even just last year with the NBA Finals with the Spurs and the Knicks and how much people were into that NBA Finals.”

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It looks like the NBA has inclined towards keeping LeBron James in the league for longer. And that’s why experts and fans are trying to figure out why Philly’s schedule looks “easier” compared to other teams. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers won’t even get enough screen time this season. And, well, things just don’t seem to sit right for many, including Haliburton.