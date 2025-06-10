Tyrese Haliburton Drops Major Injury Update Before Game 3 of NBA Finals After Pat McAfee’s Announcement

Folks, we’re two games into the finals, and boy, are we getting more than what we bargained for! A 1-point difference to wrap things up in game, and add to that Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 1 antics that took the same place in history as Josh Giddey’s last-minute half-court buzzer-beater against the Lakers. Well, that’s if he doesn’t win the Pacers their first banner. He virtually disappeared in Game 2 against OKC. But seeing him limp after the postgame press might’ve not left much to wonder as to why. Is this something to worry about? Maybe not, after he updated the worrisome ‘Cers, waiting for any news that can bring them up to speed.

“I’m fine. Really just a lower leg thing. I’ll leave it at that. I feel fine and I’ll be ready to go for Game 3.” This is a hearty congratulations to all of Indiana – your hero is good and fit to play in Game 3. They need him for sure. Seeing him partner with Pascal Siakam is probably what brought them the success they’ve had this season. But after his drop-off in Game 2, the Bobby Plump regen might’ve given the fans something to think about.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

This is a developing story…