Tyrese Haliburton Faced Severe Mental Health Issues After Backlash Over Personal Failure

Over the past few months, fans from the entire NBA community have come out to show support for Tyrese Haliburton. The Indiana Pacers guard who tragically tore his Achilles tendon during Game 7 of the NBA Finals is adored not just by Indy fans but almost everyone who watches basketball. However, this wasn’t the case during the start of the 2024-25 season, when the 25-year-old was struggling with his form. At that time, when he needed backing the most, no one was there to support him, and that left an impact on the young guard.

Many of you might recall when people started calling Haliburton an “overrated” player after his slow start to the season. In fact, players around the league also shared this thought, as a few of them voted him as the most overrated player in the NBA. As if this much wasn’t enough, he was also trolled for his limited role within Team USA at the Paris Olympics. As you’d expect, all of this took a toll on the point guard’s mental health, and as he recalls, “I was in a dark place.”

Things got even worse for Haliburton, as despite being an upbeat person, he lost his joy for something he loved the most– basketball. “My joy for basketball just wasn’t there,” he said. “And I’m just such a guy who, basketball, I love the game. I love basketball. I feel like I’m going to be around basketball for the rest of my life. I am just one of those guys, and [the joy] just wasn’t there.” As you can feel through his words, the six-foot-five guard was probably at the lowest point not just in his career, but in life. So, how did he turn this all around?

via Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Well, therapy played a massive role in helping Tyrese Haliburton rekindle his love for the game. After struggling alone for a while, the Wisconsin native sought help from Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle, who led him to Dr. Jaimie Rubin, whom Indiana hired as the director of sports psychology and team wellness. It was then that things started to get better for the two-time NBA All-Star. Soon, with the help of therapists, Coach Carlisle, his friends, and family, Tyrese was back to his old self.

As a result, he was able to stabilize his campaign and propel his team to their first NBA Finals trip in decades. A testament to this turnaround is his numbers for the second half of the season. Tyrese Haliburton averaged 20.6 points after the All-Star break while shooting a staggering 43.9 percent from the three. Not just that, he even silenced the “overrated” shouts with his clutch performances throughout the playoffs. Well, even after all that, any Tyrese doubters are still around. Reggie Miller has a few words for them.

Reggie Miller makes an emotional confession about Tyrese Haliburton

Indiana Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton has already proved his caliber last season. The guard was at the center of the franchise’s dream run to the finals, including scoring several game-winning buckets. However, despite that, many still question his scoring ability. Although everyone has seen his elite passing skills, many believe Haliburton isn’t a great scorer. It’s for people who think so; Pacers icon and NBA Hall of Famer Reggie Miller has something to say.

via Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

In a snippet of the upcoming Netflix docuseries “Starting 5,“ Miller is seen delivering a strong message to all the Haliburton doubters. “All I will say is, look at Game 6, look at Game 7 of the NBA Finals. There will never, ever be a question about a guy’s heart, will, determination,” Miller said. “No one will second-guess any decision that he ever makes again. He risked it all. He risked it all for a franchise, for a state, for an organization,” Miller said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“This comes back to a full-circle moment, to what it’s like to be a Hoosier and to play in Indiana? ‘I’m not playing for myself. I’m playing for that dude. I’m playing for that dude. And I’m playing for these people.’ That’s what it’s like to be an Indiana Pacer. So thank you, Tyrese.” The former Pacers superstar settled all the noise around Tyrese Haliburton once it for all. That’s because no one can deny that the 25-year-old put everything on the line to help his team last season. Now everyone eagerly awaits Haliburton’s comeback.