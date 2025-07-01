Tyrese Haliburton Finds Solace in $110B Company as Pacers’ Donte DiVincenzo Interest Surfaces

Tyrese Haliburton getting hurt in Game 7 of the finals apparently changed plans for the franchise. The hope for participation in the next season seems slim, as the recovery period kicks in. Previously, their plans for next season involved potentially signing Wolves star Donte DiVincenzo. Now, will the Indiana Pacers carry out that plan amid Haliburton’s injury and recovery process? Helping the 2x All-Star to take his mind off his injury, a $110 billion company swooped in.

In his Instagram story, the 25-year-old shared, “Thanks @nintendoamerica for hooking me up! Bouta go crazy # NintendoSwitch2.” Update with Nintendo signifies that the Pacers guard is in high spirits despite the Achilles injury. Now, apart from WWE 2k25, he has another option in gaming. To those unaware, after appearing on WWE programming, Haliburton is a playable character in the game alongside Knicks captain Jalen Brunson.

Part of the second DLC for WWE 2K25, the Dunk & Destruction Pack, also includes an NBA icon. Shaquille O’Neal will join wrestling icons, TNA legend Abyss, and WWE’s giant, The Great Khali. The young guards Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are also part of the released DLC pack. But the plans of the Indy franchise to sign with former Knicks guard, Donte DiVincenzo are up in the air as per the new report.

“One interesting thing that I’ve heard, at least before Halliburton got hurt, was that the Pacers were going to have some interest in trading for ex-Knick Dante DiVincenzo. Obviously, Halliburton gets hurt, though. Their plans change.” NBA reporter Ian Begley said about the changed plans. The change of plans are similar to what the Boston Celtics are doing, as per the reporter. With Jayson Tatum out for the majority of next season, the team has expedited the cleaning-out process and is focusing on rebuilding under the cap space.

“I mean, you look at what Boston is doing. They’re shedding money. It seems like they’re operating with their eyes on two years from now, when Tatum comes back, and they want to, you know, have some flexibility to add people when Tatum’s back.” The Beantown has successfully shipped out Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis amid their rebuild.

Looking at other plans for the Pacers after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury

Even after the Indiana Pacers picked up Tony Bradley’s $2.9 million team option to kick off free agency, they are not slowing down. In order to seriously bolster their frontcourt, their plans include Isaiah Jackson, who missed last season with a torn Achilles. These are not the only moves. With Myles Turner expected to re-sign (everything is based on expectations until free agency officially starts) this summer, they still need a reliable backup.

That backup seems to be the Suns’ Nick Richard. “Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him,” reported HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers.”

The 27-year-old center averaged 9.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 36 games for the Suns last season. Is this the piece that the Pacers will add until Tyrese Haliburton‘s comeback? Or since the guard is out, they look to add Donte DiVincenzo to somewhat directly replace Haliburton’s scoring? Only time will tell as free agency has kicked in.