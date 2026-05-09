Tyrese Haliburton, Ja Morant Defend “Unprofessional” Ref Tony Brothers After Heated Confrontation With Timberwolves HC

Tony Brothers has spent more than three decades managing emotional playoff moments. Friday night in Minneapolis, he unexpectedly became the center of one himself. With just over five minutes remaining in a tight Game 3 between the Timberwolves and Spurs, the veteran referee had to be physically separated from Minnesota head coach Chris Finch during a heated timeout confrontation that immediately exploded across social media. However, instead of criticizing Brothers afterward, Tyrese Haliburton and Ja Morant publicly sided with the veteran official’s decision not to escalate the moment further with a technical foul.

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The confrontation unfolded with 5:09 remaining in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s 115-108 loss to San Antonio. Finch believed he had called timeout earlier in the possession, but Brothers allowed play to continue before finally granting it moments later. Once the whistle came, Finch immediately voiced his frustration over the delay. Brothers responded by walking directly toward the Timberwolves coach as tensions escalated, forcing Bones Hyland, Naz Reid, and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni to step between the two.

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Minnesota trailed 102-100 when the exchange happened and never fully recovered afterward, scoring only eight points the rest of the game. Finch did not hold back when discussing the interaction postgame.

“I wanted the timeout, and I said I want my three seconds back. He clearly heard me. He lost it. Then I went to ask him where the ball was gonna be taken in, and he was screaming at me for that. So completely unprofessional behavior by him.”

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Tyrese Haliburton viewed the moment very differently from Finch. Instead of criticizing Brothers for confronting the coach, the Pacers star actually praised the veteran referee for handling the situation without immediately issuing a technical foul.

“I rock w/ this! No tech to mess up the game, let’s just talk shit like adults and move on! Look at KA, Naz, and Bones all laugh,” Haliburton posted on X.

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Ja Morant later reposted the message without adding any comment of his own.

Haliburton’s point centered on restraint rather than professionalism. Brothers easily could have issued Finch a technical foul during a tense late-game situation, which would have handed San Antonio a free throw in a critical playoff possession. Instead, the referee allowed the argument to remain verbal and kept the game moving without directly influencing the outcome through another whistle. The confrontation looked chaotic on television, but many players around the league appeared to appreciate that Brothers chose not to escalate it further.

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Anthony Edwards also downplayed the situation afterward despite standing only feet away from the confrontation.

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“Tony Brothers is Tony Brothers, you know we all love him, so it’s all good. We didn’t really hear what was going on. It’s competition at the highest level. We want to win. Finchy want to win,” Edwards said.

Rudy Gobert reacted similarly.

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“It’s the playoffs. High emotions. High stakes. It happens.”

Gobert then joked, “I mean, they’re both, what, 60 years old? Relax a little bit.”

Players largely brushed the moment aside after the game even while the clip continued spreading online. However, ESPN analyst Blake Griffin admitted on the broadcast that he had “never seen an official go at a coach like that.”

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Tony Brothers Rarely Becomes The Story During Playoff Games

Part of what made Friday’s confrontation so surprising was Brothers himself. The veteran official has worked NBA games since the 1994-95 season and entered the night with more than 1,800 regular-season games, over 200 playoff games, and 19 NBA Finals appearances on his resume. Officials with that level of experience are typically known for calming situations down rather than becoming physically involved in them.

Notably, Game 3 marked Brothers’ first appearance in the Timberwolves-Spurs series and only his second Minnesota playoff game this postseason.

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Imago Credits: IMAGN

Friday’s incident also arrived only one night after another heated playoff confrontation involving officials. Following the Lakers’ Game 2 loss to Oklahoma City, Austin Reaves confronted referee John Goble near midcourt while accusing him of being “disrespectful,” leading to LeBron James and multiple teammates joining the discussion before players were separated.

Because of that, the NBA’s ongoing conversation surrounding officiating accountability has suddenly become one of the dominant side stories of the postseason. Two emotional confrontations involving officials in back-to-back playoff nights only intensified that spotlight further.

Haliburton’s defense of Brothers ultimately shifted the conversation toward the decision not to issue a technical foul rather than the argument itself. For many players, preserving the flow and competitive balance of a late playoff game mattered more than the confrontation looking professional on television.

Meanwhile, Minnesota now faces a much bigger problem heading into Game 4. The Timberwolves trail the series 2-1 and still have not found a consistent answer for Victor Wembanyama after dropping another critical game at home.