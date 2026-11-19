The Indiana Pacers’ long nightmare keeps extending. The latest frightening turn came on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during a 119-104 defeat to the Houston Rockets. The latest setback hit Braden Smith, a rookie guard on a two-way contract. While the team rushed to help Smith, cameras captured Tyrese Haliburton reeling from trauma on the sidelines.

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Midway through the fourth quarter, Braden Smith collapsed to the hardwood after delivering a crisp interior pass to center Ivica Zubac for a dunk. Smith immediately clutched his lower right leg in visible agony, forcing Indiana to commit an intentional foul to stop play before teammates had to help carry him off the court without putting weight on the foot.

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The sight sent an immediate chill through the arena. Announcers repeatedly said, “Look where he’s holding… hopefully not what we’re thinking it is.” Prominently, Tyrese Haliburton, who was watching from the bench in street clothes while nursing his own left hamstring strain, was visibly shaken.

Having missed the entire 2025–26 campaign recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Haliburton stared on in stunned silence as medical staff tended to the 23-year-old guard.

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Smith dropped to the floor in severe pain right near Rockets guard Fred VanVleet, and it’s debated whether he tripped on VanVleet’s foot. Initial updates and announcers’ observations indicate it may be a non-contact injury, and the exact severity is not clear.

The immediate fears inside the building centered on a potentially catastrophic lower-leg or Achilles injury. Even the Houston television broadcast crew paused their call to send well-wishes to the fallen rookie.

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Following the game, Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said that Smith had been diagnosed initially with a sprained right ankle.

He concluded with an anxiety-causing statement, “Hopefully it’s not serious. We’ll know more (Thursday).”

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Pacers beat writer Alex Golden relayed Carlisle’s postgame update on X, noting the rookie’s toughness amid the scare.

“Coach Carlisle says that Braden Smith has a sprained ankle. He added that he (Smith) is downplaying it right now, but they will know more tomorrow.”

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Before exiting in the fourth quarter, Smith had delivered one of his sharpest all-around outings of the young season. After playing for the G League’s Noblesville Boom on Tuesday just to log game reps, he made his way to the parent team when the Pacers were down to just six healthy players earlier this month. The Purdue All-American posted a double-double in his first NBA start with 19 points and 10 assists on November 2.

Since then, the Westfield native was thrust into heavy rotation minutes while Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard (left hip soreness) remain sidelined. Smith even started the second half in place of Quenton Jackson tonight and finished with eight points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals across 18 minutes.

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Smith’s injury compounded a frustrating night for an Indiana roster already stretched to its absolute breaking point. Falling to 5-10 with their second straight loss, the Pacers have been decimated by health setbacks across the rotation and now, even their two-way reserves.

Alongside Haliburton, who has been sidelined since late October with no definitive return timeline, Indiana is already playing without Johnny Furphy (right ACL surgery) and Ben Sheppard (left meniscus surgery), while veteran guard T.J. McConnell has been battling through a right hamstring strain.

On the floor, Indiana dug itself an insurmountable hole during a chaotic opening period. The Rockets went on a blistering 15-0 run in the first quarter. The Pacers were falling behind 39-28 after the first quarter as Houston connected on eight of 12 three-point attempts.

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Kevin Durant paced the Rockets (12-4) with 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting, while Reed Sheppard knocked down six triples on his way to 20 points and Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 17.

The physicality boiled over repeatedly throughout the night. Carlisle was ejected in the second quarter after earning two rapid technical fouls while arguing a whistle on Aaron Nesmith when he inadvertently caught Houston center Alperen Sengun in the eye, forcing Sengun out of the game.

Later, Smith himself stood his ground during a heated stare-down with 6-foot-11 center Steven Adams.

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Kelly Oubre Jr. picked up a foul after a tangled sequence with Amen Thompson that prompted Haliburton and former Olympic teammate Durant to briefly step in and defuse tensions.

Despite 24 points from Pascal Siakam and a much sharper defensive effort after halftime, Indiana never trimmed the deficit closer than seven points. Now, the Pacers have to power through a demanding stretch with a trip to Cleveland on Friday while they wait for Thursday’s medical evaluation on Smith. Until then, a troubled fanbase holds its breath, hoping Indiana has avoided yet another season-altering injury blow.