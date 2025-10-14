Tyrese Haliburton Left in Tears as NBA Legend’s Claim on Starting 5 Teaser Drops

Months have passed, yet the Pacers can’t forget how their season ended. Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury brought an end to a majestic postseason run. Netflix’s ‘Starting 5’ features Hali and will provide a raw look at how the Pacers guard swallowed the tough blow. And in a sneak peek, he revealed how a legend’s words reaffirmed him in his dedication.

Those came from Reggie Miller, who previously led the Pacers’ grit. He’s often offered praise for the All-Star guard. However, when it comes to people doubting him, Miller’s words were moving. “There will never ever be a question of a guy’s heart, will, determination, his game. No one will ever second guess any decision that he ever makes again. He risked it all,” he said of Haliburton in the sneak peek.

He carried the risk of a significant injury going into Game 7. Still, Tyrese Haliburton didn’t back down. After hearing the Indiana icon’s words, Haliburton nearly teared up. More than praise, it was the sentiment that counted. And Hali has no regrets.

“I’m going to work my a– off to uh you know, to get back there and uh you know, I’m going to do it in a Pacer uniform. So, um, you know, this place is, uh, is very special for me and, um, you know, like I said, wouldn’t change my decision for a second,” he said in response to Reggie Miller’s heartfelt confession.

Haliburton’s words go beyond Miller’s praise of his toughness- they tap into something profound about what it means to confront basketball mortality. When Kevin Durant tore his Achilles, his reflection years later captured the darkness of that moment: “I felt like I was looking in the face of my basketball death… That’s a dark place. We all think we’re these god-like beings. I couldn’t tell the future. I didn’t know what the f— was next. I didn’t know how I was going to look or feel or play.”

That’s the gravity of such an injury. And for it to strike in the biggest game of Haliburton’s young career only magnifies his resolve. His determination to fight physically and mentally echoes what separates the great ones from the rest.

It’s going to be a long wait. But what Tyrese Haliburton achieved with the Pacers wasn’t by luck. The late-game comebacks, the 25-year-old’s electric start to Game 7, and so many other courageous moments were a product of the culture in Indiana. Haliburton is committed to being out there again and doing it all over. And while the team’s dynamics have changed, the Pacers and Miller believe in Haliburton.

That’s all the confidence he needs.

The Pacers can still compete without Tyrese Haliburton

Haliburton’s absence is significant. There’s no doubt about that. His floor general skills enabled Rick Carlisle to play with an instinctive offense. They play with pace and with full intensity throughout the game. Moreover, they have also lost a star who delivers in the big moments. It’s a tough road ahead for sure.

However, the Pacers have a highly talented roster that can adapt.

Without Tyrese Haliburton, Canada’s Andrew Nembhard will take over as the playmaker. He’s a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Nembhard is also a notorious scorer. Speaking about offense, Pascal Siakam is just as committed to the mission as Hali.

The former Raptors forward provided splendid performances besides Haliburton during the Pacers’ glittering Finals run. His efficiency and seasoned presence are critical for the Pacers to remain competitive.

In terms of depth, the Pacers did lose Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they still have players like Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell, and Aaron Nesmith who can contribute.

The beauty about this team is that it doesn’t revolve around Tyrese Haliburton. Yes, he’s the catalyst who represents the culture in Indiana. However, his magnetic personality has caught up to everyone.

They made the mistake of underestimating the Pacers once. We shouldn’t make that mistake again. Their grit has helped them prevail through improbable scenarios. That attribute won’t go away with one injury.