Tyrese Haliburton Makes Mental Health Admission, Reveals Jayson Tatum’s Role in Achilles Recovery

Just a few months ago, the Indiana Pacers looked like a team on the rise after their inspiring run to the NBA Finals. Now they’re witnessing a dramatic fall, sitting second last in the Eastern Conference with a 6-18 record. Tyrese Haliburton’s Achilles injury shifted their entire season. The positive side, however, is Hali’s steady recovery, with his mental health improving significantly thanks to strong support from those close to him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m in a good space. Yesterday was 6 months for me. So, we’re getting there. Things have been going really well,” he told NBA Nighcap. “I’m basically doing everything outside of contact right now. So, hopefully, the goal is by the end of the month that I can start playing one-on-one, and it feels like it’s been a long journey, but we’re getting there day by day.”

Although Hali did not mention his return timeline, if he gets cleared to play one-on-one at the end of this month, it won’t be long before he’s back in action. Nonetheless, it’s great to see Tyrese Haliburton returning to his jolly old self after a rough few months. However, he couldn’t have done it alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the good part about it was just having the guys to lean on,” he said.

While the Pacers and his family have played a huge role, Haliburton also gave shoutouts to Jayson Tatum and Dejounte Murray.

Imago Jun 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“I’m obviously not the only guy going through this. Jayson has been huge for me. Dejounte Murray has been huge for me. He’s a guy whom I didn’t really have a previous relationship with, but we talk pretty often. He checks on me all the time. And so to have other guys going through this, it’s been key to like be able to lean on those guys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Just like the Pacers guard, Tatum also suffered an Achilles injury during the playoffs. Meanwhile, Murray also suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year. Nonetheless, while the trio continues to help each other, Tyrese Haliburton has taken up a new job while he recovers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Tyrese Haliburton takes up a new role amid his Achilles injury recovery

While the Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton continues to recover from his season-ending setback, he’s taken up a whole new job in the meantime while he’s on the sidelines. The 25-year-old guard is joining NBA on Prime as a player contributor. In fact, the information he recently shared about his recovery was part of this same stint as he made his debut on Tuesday night.

“I’m excited to join NBA on Prime and share my basketball knowledge in a different way with viewers around the world,” Haliburton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Nov 17, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Miami Heat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

“This is a great opportunity to give fans an inside look at what it takes to compete at the highest level, in a unique storytelling approach by partnering with an incredible platform like Amazon. The NBA on Prime team is doing something special, and I’m looking forward to helping bring fans closer to the game.”

The Indy guard has dabbled in various forms of media in his time with the Pacers, and this seems to be his latest move off the court. And it’s safe to say that the 25-year-old did a great job of analyzing and talking about the game on his debut. Moreover, he also shared some great insight on his recovery phase, something that everyone will want to know more about when he shows up next time around.