Tyrese Haliburton Reacts to Kevin Durant Debate Amid Concerning Update on Rockets Future

Kevin Durant’s had enough of the “greatest scorer ever” label, not because it’s an insult, but because he thinks it sells him short. After fans pointed out he hasn’t led his team in field goal attempts since 2018, the 2x Finals MVP clapped back with a detailed defense of his game. “You are diminishing my all-time greatness by calling me that,” Durant said, making it clear he’s more than just a scorer. Then Tyrese Haliburton jumped in, posting a nasty face reaction with a scrunched nose and all—a perfectly sly way to applaud KD for shutting down his critics.

But while KD’s busy defending his legacy online, there’s some off-court money drama brewing. On a Spotify podcast, Brian Windhorst said, “The Rockets’ actions indicate they’re protecting space in 27,” adding that if their contracts are built for that flexibility, “I don’t think you should assume that Durant’s going to have a giant number in 27, 28 on the table.” Translation? Even with a two-year extension this summer, Houston might not be lining up the full $60M-per-year bag—a move that could spark another classic KD response.

(This is a developing story…)