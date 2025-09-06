Tyrese Haliburton Risks NBA Punishment With Clear Demand Amid Kawhi Leonard Controversy

Suddenly, it’s difficult to understand whether Kawhi Leonard’s situation is serious or has turned into a laughing stock. Well, the Los Angeles Clippers boos, Steve Ballmer calls it an embarrassment. He told ESPN that he failed to sniff the fraud. Yet on Saturday, things to an interesting turn in Iowa, as Tyrese Haliburton cracked a joke.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Indiana Pacers star stole the spotlight during a three-minute live segment on Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” from Ames, Iowa. Decked in full Cyclones gear, he sported a red STATE sweatshirt, a backwards Iowa State hat, and crisp white-and-red shoes. Meanwhile, the fans noticed one key detail — no walking boot in sight.

Now, former Alabama running back Mark Ingram II wasted no time teasing the segment. He joked about landing a cushy position like the rumored one Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard reportedly enjoyed. Laughing, Haliburton chimed in with perfect timing, “Tell them to find me, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming back to Kawhi Leonard’s controversy, Sam Amick reported that the NBA has hired the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rose and Katz to investigate the Clippers-Kawhi Leonard situation. Investigative journalist Pablo Torre surely spun the NBA world in the opposite direction with his claims a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Investigative digging revealed a paper trail tying Kawhi Leonard to Aspiration, a supposedly fraudulent tree-planting company backed by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. Leonard’s KL2 Aspire LLC allegedly received a massive $28 million from the firm. Even after declaring bankruptcy, Aspiration still owes $7 million, leaving a tangled financial mess and raising fresh questions about the deal’s legitimacy.

And as always, there is more to the story than the one everybody is talking about. Reports say there is an additional $20 million involvement other than the reported $28 million. Thus, while Tyrese Haliburton‘s joke seems light-hearted, any hints of such involvement would lead to the NBA’s wrath. Remember, the punishment comes with a $6 million fine, suspensions, voiding unauthorized contracts, and more.

AD

Kawhi Leonard’s trouble increases amidst Tyrese Haliburton’s jokes

The NBA is actively investigating, though it has not confirmed any violations. ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the league is scrutinizing allegations tied to undisclosed payments. “At the heart of it is essentially investigating whether there is hard proof that there were improper back-door payments on behalf of the Clippers or Steve Ballmer to Kawhi Leonard. There has to be hard evidence that proves that,” Charania said on SportsCenter. “Circumstantially, there’s certain dots you can connect here.”

Meanwhile, the league will thoroughly scrutinize every detail, meaning the investigation into Kawhi Leonard’s alleged dealings could take time. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has addressed the situation, while figures across sports have weighed in. NFL agent Hadley Engelhard cautioned that Ballmer could face severe consequences if found responsible, emphasizing the seriousness of the $28 million allegation.

via Imago Apr 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Adding a dramatic twist, journalist Pablo Torre also uncovered a potential $20 million side deal, further complicating the case. PTFO confirmed that Aspiration paid Kawhi Leonard a secret $20 million side deal, adding to his $28 million no-show endorsement, totaling $48 million. If verified, it would escalate league scrutiny and heighten pressure on Leonard, intensifying an already explosive controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Suddenly, Kawhi Leonard’s saga reads like equal parts scandal and Saturday night comedy. Meanwhile, Tyrese Haliburton is out in Iowa, cracking jokes and stealing the spotlight, making the NBA drama feel almost surreal. As the league digs deeper, every angle is under the microscope. With investigations dragging on and figures across sports weighing in, the story twists and turns, proving nothing in basketball is ever just about the game.