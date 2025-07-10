Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Ditches Pacers Star as Caitlin Clark Suffers Sour Return

Indiana sports’ boom is a sight to see. All 6.92 million have multiple reasons to rejoice for the sake of the Association due to sheer will and tenacity. Watching the Pacers rip apart championship rosters put a whole new identity to Davids of the world. By the way, the perception is common – having Tyrese Haliburton for a full 48 minutes in Game 7 could’ve changed it all. Although, bygones are bygones around here. And now, he’s watching Caitlin Clark do the same with the Fever. But the camera was too smart with it, and they spotted something that could interest a lot of you.

He went from being the top of the overrated pile to the bottom of everyone’s hearts in double quick time. Blink and you miss it. There’s a possible cult following from their citizens, and let’s face it – watching Indiana win would’ve been the cherry on top. But that, too, is in the past to be relevant now. In present times, his off-court life was thought to have been booming for sure, with the recovery and family time being wind-downs. Yep – it’s possible that’s not the case.

The Fever-Valkyrie clash saw Hali kick back in his usual suite at the Gainbridge. Cameras panned to the city’s sweetheart, hilariously trying to hide his face with a grey hoodie as he said ‘Hi’ to everyone via the camera. “Tyrese Haliburton watching Fever-Valkyries from a suite, per usual,” reported Scott Agness on X. It was a feel-good moment—until the internet connected the dots.

Enter Jade Jones. Sharing a photo on her IG story, Haliburton’s longtime girlfriend was clearly seated courtside, legs crossed, a red Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Hobo Bag perched in her lap. The Fever logo glared from midcourt. A professional photographer crouched near the sideline. Behind her? A packed arena. At her feet? Red and cream Nike sneakers. And next to her sat a man in jeans and brown boots—likely a guest or staffer.

It was everything you’d expect from a luxe-but-lowkey courtside fit. Everything, that is, except Haliburton. So, wait—why weren’t they sitting together?

For a couple as visible and well-established as Jones and Haliburton—college sweethearts from their Iowa State days and still going strong through NBA stardom and Olympic runs—the distance between the suite and the sideline feels… off. Especially given the Fever’s prominence and the fact that both were clearly present in the building.

Could this be a simple case of different vibes? Maybe she wanted a front-row seat to the Caitlin Clark show while he preferred the privacy of the suite. The couple has always looked solid—from All-Star weekend red carpets to international flights for Team USA.

via Imago Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Eastern Conference guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

But timing, optics, and the ever-watchful eye of social media can flip a narrative fast. On the other hand, Caitlin Clark’s return party turned into a Bay Area beatdown, and it wasn’t pretty. The kind of loss that sticks with you—like Pacers‘ Game 7.

Even Tyrese Haliburton might’ve winced watching it unfold. When the vibes are off that bad, the scoreboard’s just salt in the wound.

Tyrese Haliburton has peak comfort watching a Fever loss

Nope, it wasn’t a fever dream. Instead, a highly anticipated Clark return was just given bitter flashbacks of heartbreak to the NBA Finals games in the same arena. She finally made her return to the lineup after five games on the sidelines, nursing that stubborn left groin. But then…they lost? Wow, that wasn’t on the agenda.

To be fair, sitting 7th at the table wasn’t on the agenda either. It’s bad enough that they came off the back of two losses on the trot. Maybe they just weren’t used to it – since when did health start being a factor for Clark? She’d played every game till her first stint on the sidelines earlier this season. And it’s been a broken tape recorder since then. This was supposed to cap off the misery with a bang. But what happened instead? A disappointing 61-80 loss to the Valkyries at home base with Caitlin clocking in a solid 10/5/6 in 25 minutes.

via Imago Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is defended by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Dana Evans (11) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena.

Indiana sports really do come together like a big ol’ family barbecue—passion, pride, and just a dash of drama.

So when Tyrese Haliburton pulled up to watch Caitlin Clark and the Fever take an L, you’d expect his Jade to be by his side, right? Despite being in the same arena, the two kept their distance. Which, of course, sends the internet spiraling. And in Indiana, where basketball is gospel, even a small courtside vs. suite sighting can spark a full-blown saga.