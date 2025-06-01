Tyrese Haliburton’s Girlfriend Jade Jones Heals His Wounds With 4-Word Message After Major NBA Snub

Let’s be honest — every great baller needs a solid pick-and-roll partner off the court too. And Tyrese Haliburton just got the kind of emotional alley-oop that even Steve Nash would’ve applauded. The Indiana Pacers star has been putting in all the work, torching nets and doling out dimes like a vending machine that only takes assists. But in the moments after Indiana’s massive Game 6 win over the Knicks, it wasn’t just basketball glory that surrounded him — it was love, loyalty, and a low-key legendary four-word message from his biggest fan.

After dropping 21 points, 13 assists, and 3 steals while practically running laps around the Knicks, Haliburton headed back to the locker room, but Jade Jones — his longtime girlfriend and emotional MVP — had already done what no triple-double could: healed his snubbed heart.

Jones posted a photo on her Instagram story of her hugging Hali like he just dropped 81 on Mamba Day. The caption? “Proud is an understatement.” Game. Set. Heart melted. Because let’s not forget — while Haliburton did just lead the Pacers to their first NBA Finals in 25 years, there’s still that NBA snub hanging in the air like an uncalled foul. While Haliburton won’t be complaining, there was a big case for him to be named the Eastern Conference Finals MVP. However, that honor went to Pascal Siakam.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A clip even showed Hali seemingly walking toward the trophy just before Siakam’s name was announced, leaving him surprised. But Jade? She wrapped it up like she was handing out post-game ice packs. This story just shows their relationship goes way back — we’re talking Iowa State Cyclones days.

via Imago May 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers in game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jade was flipping and cheering while Haliburton was lobbing no-look passes before the world even knew his name. Since 2019, these two have been locked in tighter than a Marcus Smart full-court press. She’s not just a pretty Instagram page either — Jade’s an elementary school teacher, a model, and a social media influencer with 43k followers, all while running her own e-commerce brand, Team Haliburton.

They’ve vacationed in Turks and Caicos, danced through Disney World, and celebrated a six-year anniversary this April — and yes, she called him her “soulmate.” Their dog’s name? Ames. Why? That’s where the magic began. This is basically Love & Basketball, but if Sanaa Lathan also had a classroom of third graders.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Family, Full Circle & One Emotional Night

Now back to Game 6 — because this wasn’t just any night. The Pacers were trying to exorcise the ghosts of 2000, when Reggie Miller was the face of Indiana and floppy haircuts were still fashionable. Hali went full conductor, orchestrating an offense that shredded the Knicks’ defense like old scouting reports.

And courtside? His dad was back in the building after a ban had kept him out for months. When the final buzzer sounded and confetti started raining, Hali’s dad made his way through the sea of fans, shouting, “I told you, it is going to be better than you think.”

Better? Let’s put it this way — it was so sweet, it gave Space Jam’s ending a run for its money.

Oh, and just when you thought the night couldn’t get more “aww”-worthy, Caitlin Clark showed up too. Even though she’s currently sidelined with an injury for the Indiana Fever, she pulled up to cheer on the Pacers and somehow ended up celebrating with Jade like they were best friends. She even carried Jones in celebration. Now that’s real “we outside” energy.

It was Indiana unity at its finest: Hali dropping dimes, Jade radiating WAG energy with class, Caitlin repping the Fever courtside. If that’s not a Hoosiers-style feel-good moment, what is?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the Oklahoma City Thunder waiting in the NBA Finals, Haliburton is going to need to keep that chip on his shoulder. Sure, he’s already got the hearts of Indiana and a Finals berth, but let’s be real — he’s been overlooked all season, and this is the ultimate “prove ’em wrong” stage. The Thunder are a young, athletic, high-flying squad. But they haven’t met this version of Hali yet. The version with Jade in his corner, his dad courtside, and 25 years of Pacers‘ pain ready to be flipped into Finals glory.

Also, fun fact: he hoisted the Larry Bird Trophy while standing on the final-ever TNT broadcast set of Inside the NBA.

The love story, the stats, the dad redemption arc, the Finals appearance — this is peak NBA drama without needing any load management. Tyrese Haliburton is stepping into his moment, not just as a player but as the face of a franchise — and he’s doing it with a support system that could power an entire team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As for Jade? She just might be the most clutch Instagram poster in basketball history. Because sometimes, all it takes is four words to remind someone that even if the league doesn’t get it, the ones who matter do.