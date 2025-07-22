Tyrese Haliburton’s Stance on Myles Turner Is Different From Pacers Teammates After Ugly Indiana Split

We expected Kevin Durant to be on the move. To that extent, even Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Myles Turner to the Bucks? That hit the NBA light a freight train. Talk about being blindsided. You’d think the first Finals appearance in 25 years would extend the stay of the longest tenured Pacers player on the roster. Apparently not – ’cause the Indy fans are as perplexed as the rest of us. While he is getting his fair share of hate, Tyrese Haliburton’s made his peace with it. He’s a legend in Indiana, afterall.

Turner’s Pacers journey was a wild ride—full of blocks, battles, and buckets. Drafted 11th overall in 2015, he quickly carved a name for himself as Indy’s defensive anchor. He led the NBA in blocks twice (2019, 2021) and became the Pacers’ all-time leader in blocked shots. Turner averaged double-digit points in every season with Indiana and stretched the floor with an improving three-ball. He also held things down through coaching changes, trade rumors, and roster shake-ups. Whether as a rim protector or locker room vet, Turner brought consistency. And when he finally left, he took a chunk of Indy’s heart with him.

But while the world sees it differently, Hali couldn’t be more thankful of the work he’d done for the Pacers. “Yeah, I mean, obviously, since I’ve gotten here—and really, for the last 10 years—Myles’ name has been synonymous with this organization. He’s done a lot here. I think people really took a liking to Myles. He’s been part of some great teams and done some great things. But at the end of the day, it is a business. He has to do what’s best for him, and we wish him the best moving forward,” said Haliburton on The Pat McAfee Show.

Classic Tyrese Haliburton move right there. Always calm, always calculated. The guy’s a hometown favorite in Indy for a reason—he knows how to walk the tightrope between honesty and diplomacy. He’ll never throw fuel on the fire, especially when the fanbase is watching. But not everyone’s playing that safe. A few folks around the team? Myles Turner is now public enemy no. 1.

Tyrese Haliburton’s teammates don’t hold back on feelings after Myles Turner’s surprise exit

Let’s go with the more subtle one first – Andrew Nembhard. The man’s stepping into a new role now as the starting PG, following Hali’s season-ending absence. Having a known quantity like Turner would’ve helped for sure. But well, life doesn’t turn out that way sometimes. “It was a little shocking when it first happened. Obviously, I loved my time with Myles. It was great being his teammate. He’s done a lot for me, being one of the vets. Excited to see his success over there,” said Nembhard. His response felt more understated, letting tone and timing do the talking instead.

Bennedict Mathurin, on the other hand? Yeah, the man took no prisoners. He’s got that Kobe-like edge, ready to grab the crown. Not long after Turner inked his deal with Milwaukee, Mathurin dropped an Instagram Story—him dunking over Turner at practice. And yes, Turner’s face was right there. The timing? Way too perfect to be random. Fans saw it for what it was: a cold, calculated “poster” moment. No words needed. The message rang loud and clear. Young blood felt some type of way about the vet bouncing without warning. Rival move or not, Mathurin made his feelings known.

USA Today via Reuters Nov 9, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Is it really any surprise the rest don’t feel like Tyrese Haliburton? The man practically breathes empathy—no wonder he’s a cult hero in Indy. But let’s be honest: you can’t fault Nembhard, Mathurin, or the Pacers faithful for feeling slighted. Myles Turner was their guy, and then he wasn’t. Simple as that. In Indiana, loyalty isn’t optional—it’s expected. And when that bond breaks, there’s bound to be fallout. It’s not about grudges or cheap drama. It’s just business. If you’re not riding with them anymore, they’ll assume you’re riding against them. Cold world. But that’s basketball.