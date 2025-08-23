Tyrese Haliburton Scores Small Win With Achilles Injury Update As Pacers Move for Back-Up Plan

After the heartbreak of Game 7 and a long summer full of what-ifs, the Pacers fans finally have a reason to smile. The All-NBA guard suffered a devastating Achilles tear in the opening quarter of the NBA Finals’ decisive game against the Thunder, but since has made clear progress in his rehab. However, there’s still a long road ahead, Tyrese Haliburton gave an encouraging update this week, one that felt like a small victory.

Haliburton has been ruled out for the upcoming 2025–26 season. Still, every development in his recovery feels like an event. Especially when it comes directly from the man himself. Meanwhile, the Pacers front office isn’t just standing still. There’s a real buzz about a potential signing that could reshape Indiana’s backcourt plans. A sharpshooter once off the table is suddenly back in play.

In a video posted by Tony East on X, Haliburton gave fans a direct look into his rehab. There was no timetable, no promises, just honesty and hope. “For yeah. I mean about eight weeks, you know, I’m walking out my boot, getting closer to walking full time with my shoe, so that’s exciting for me,” Haliburton said. “Every couple weeks, it’s kind of like a new bench work, a new achievement for me. So you just being able to walk. It’s like the small wins right now… it’s taking it a day at a time.”

He continued, “Have good days, bad days, yeah, things are going well, so every day’s Groundhog Day… feels like it the same treatment, same stuff every day, but falling in love with the grind of that and just trying to get as well as I can.” That grind is everything right now. Haliburton isn’t preparing to lead Indiana to another Finals run next season, but learning to walk in two shoes again. And even that feels monumental.

His injury remains a gut punch, but these check-ins remind Pacers fans that their leader is still here, still fighting. While showing off his new Puma Hali 1s, Hali wrote, “Feels good to have 2 shoes on again.” The Pacers’ leader still remains the heartbeat of this team, even from the sidelines.

Pacers might shift gears with Beasley in the mix

With Haliburton out for the season, and the disabled player exception of $14.1M in play, the Pacers’ front office is on the move. The team needs perimeter scoring, spacing, and a plug-in offensive weapon. Enter: Malik Beasley.Cleared from a federal gambling investigation that froze his market earlier in the offseason, Beasley is suddenly the hottest name available.

The Pacers are reportedly in the mix, along with the Knicks and Pistons, but Indiana has the financial edge. Detroit can only offer $7.2M, while Indiana can exceed that with their non-taxpayer MLE or even part of the DPE. Beasley fits the Pacers’ identity, fast-paced, three-point heavy, offensively tilted. He ranked second in the NBA last year in made threes (319), trailing only Anthony Edwards, and shot 41.6% from deep on high volume. Off the bench or next to Nembhard, he can keep the floor spread and the scoring alive while Haliburton rehabs.

Although it won’t solve everything, still Beasley would give Indiana a real shot to stay competitive, deepen its bench, and protect against the absence of an elite playmaker. Likewise, Kevin Pritchard has made it clear that the franchise won’t gamble on Haliburton’s long-term health.