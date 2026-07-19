Tyrese Haliburton Sends Message on NBA Return After Sharing Spotlight With Knicks Stars at MSG Event

WWE’s Saturday Night Main Event was supposed to be an acknowledgment ceremony for Jalen Brunson. But Tyrese Haliburton had other plans and nearly ruined the night for the Knicks captain. The Pacers guard made an unexpected appearance and pledged to return to the iconic Madison Square Garden.

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It all started when current World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns sent a tweet inviting JB to WWE’s pay-per-view. Brunson accepted, and then the two even appeared together on the NightCap podcast of Shannon Sharpe at the Javits Center during Fanatics Fest. The love affair continued, and this time the duo entered MSG, where Reigns even handed a custom heavyweight championship to acknowledge Brunson and his efforts to break the 53-year drought of the Knicks winning a championship.

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It was supposed to be the end, but Tyrese Haliburton showed up and would tweet about his appearance. “It’s been too long, see y’all soon💛 @TheGarden.”

Now, Hali was also present at the Javits Center, so it wasn’t a long trip for him to MSG. But the Knicks Killer made sure the crowd remembers him for a long time. First, the Pacers guard came out to Seth Rollins’ music with a steel chair in hand. The boos rained it and Michael Cole in the commentary narrated the history.

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“No, not in the garden. The New York Knicks‘ biggest villain, Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers… He knocked the Knicks out of the playoffs a couple of years ago. And New York has not forgotten it.”

The two NBA guards did not engage in any physical battle, but the distraction from Hali led to Rollins hitting Reigns. Despite an injured wrist, Brunson interfered, and it was enough for Reigns to get back as Rollins and Haliburton would run away. Despite the interruption, the night ended as planned as both Reigns and Brunson pointed their title to the sky as fans celebrated the two.

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Jalen Brunson’s All-Star teammate also received applause for his shattering display!

JB’s segment was promoted throughout the week, but Haliburton’s presence came out of nowhere. Similarly, Karl-Anthony Towns made an unexpected appearance and even got physical in the ring. It was during the No Disqualification Match between Danhausen and JD McDonagh of The Judgment Day. Knicks fans will remember it was Danhausen who first ‘cursed’ the Knicks as they lost two straight games to the Hawks.

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Later, he uncursed them, and the Knicks went on an unprecedented run to the championship. The WWE star got the credit and often appeared on ESPN to promote the Knicks, so it was a favor returned from KAT. He came marching down the ring with his 7-foot frame and delivered two choke slams. McDonagh tried to fight the Knicks but ended with a, as Cole called it, a “slam dunk choke slam.”

Then it was Dominic Mysterio’s turn, and KAT hit his choke slam, but this time through the table!

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The six-time All-Star did all of it without even taking his sunglasses off. So, the two Knicks star made their return to the Garden, and the crowd got their money’s worth. Tyrese Haliburton tried to spoil the party and promised he would return again.