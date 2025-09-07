Tyrese Haliburton Sends Retirement Message to Girlfriend After Latest Appearance Amid Injury Recovery

Jade Jones’ words still ring loud: “We will be back, we’re not finished yet!” And true to her promise, she and Tyrese Haliburton are living it. While his NBA comeback will take time, the couple has been soaking up every moment together, recently revisiting their Iowa State roots. Back in 2018, a skinny 6-foot-4 freshman, Tyrese, walked into Ames worried about being redshirted until fate stepped in when Lindell Wigginton got hurt in the first game. Haliburton grabbed his chance, shone on the court, and never looked back. Iowa gave him more than basketball — it’s also where he met Jade, his college sweetheart and now fiancée.

Jones, from Iowa, was a cheerleader at Iowa State while Haliburton was emerging as a breakout star with the Cyclones. This past July, even with a torn Achilles, Haliburton didn’t let anything slow him down. He proposed to Jade, down on one knee and in a protective booth, setting up the beautiful moment in their old Iowa State gym. Now engaged, the couple has returned to Iowa, revisiting the place where their journey together began. Back in Iowa this season, Haliburton couldn’t resist celebrating both the win and a little playful fun with Jones, showing that their bond remains as strong as ever.

Tyrese Haliburton shared a story of the couple posing together after Iowa State’s epic 16-13 win over Iowa, with Jones writing, “Iowa State W!!!” and Haliburton playfully replying, “Greatest Cyclone ever some say. Streets saying we gotta retire the poms.” The comment was all in good fun—a nod to the Cyclones’ stellar performance and Jones’ time as a cheerleader. Jones had also posted a throwback photo of herself cheering at a football game, adding to the celebratory mood.

The Cy-Hawk Trophy is staying in Ames! Iowa State pulled off a thrilling 16-13 win over in-state rival Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 6, thanks to kicker Kyle Konrardy, who drilled a 54-yard field goal with under two minutes left. It’s the first home win against Iowa since 2011, and the second straight season Konrardy has hit a game-winning 54-yarder. Haliburton even predicted the outcome ahead of time, saying, “I got the Cyclones. We’re not worried about Iowa. I think the biggest concern is them throwing over 50 yards.” And sure enough, it all came true!

Haliburton knows Cyclone life well. He played two seasons for Iowa State’s basketball program before declaring for the 2020 NBA Draft, emerging as a star in his sophomore year. That season, he averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 50.4% from the field and 41.9% from three, showcasing the talent and poise that now define him as an NBA star—though even he faced heartbreak with a torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Back on his feet: Haliburton’s road to recovery

Tyrese Haliburton gave Indiana Pacers fans something to smile about this weekend. Live on set with Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” in Ames, Iowa, the All-Star guard was fully decked out in Iowa State Cyclones gear — red sweatshirt, backwards hat, white-and-red kicks — and most importantly, no walking boot in sight. The 24-year-old looked relaxed and cheerful ahead of the CyHawk rivalry game against Iowa, even joking about possibly putting the boot back on later “just for safety” in crowded spots. Seeing Haliburton move around without any major support was an encouraging sign, especially just ten weeks after suffering a devastating torn Achilles in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Rewind to June 22, when the Pacers’ Finals run came to a heartbreaking end against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Early in the first quarter, Haliburton went down with the Achilles injury—a crushing blow for both him and Indiana. He had already been managing calf issues but said he “never even thought about sitting out Game 7.” He underwent surgery the very next day, and while he’s officially ruled out for the entire 2025-26 season, recovery has been moving steadily. He even has a rehab partner—Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who’s sidelined with a right groin injury. Haliburton joked recently about rehabbing alongside her, but he’s in no rush to speed up the process, saying it’s all about “small wins” right now.

Just two weeks ago, those small wins were on full display at his youth basketball camp in Indianapolis. Surrounded by 300-plus kids in “Tyrese Haliburton Camp” T-shirts, the Pacers guard walked around in his protective boot, taking photos, standing for interviews, and soaking in the energy. “I’m walking in my boot, getting closer to walking full time in my shoe, so that’s exciting,” he said back then. He admitted the rehab grind has its ups and downs, but Saturday was different, smiles came easy, laughter flowed, and being around young fans gave him a mental boost. “A lot of these kids come up saying, ‘I was at this game in the playoffs,’” Haliburton said, grinning. “I think just showing them I’m real, I’m here, hanging out with them — I love being around it.”