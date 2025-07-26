Tyrese Haliburton Taken Aback by New Teammate’s Behavior After Pacers’ $14.1M Boost

The Indiana Pacers are still reeling from a rough start to the offseason, losing franchise cornerstone, All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton in Game 7 of the NBA Finals with a devastating Achilles tear. However, the franchise made waves by acquiring 7-foot center Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies. The move was met with measured optimism.

Swish Cultures posted a highlight reel of Huff hooping during runs in Spain. The video, captioned “Indiana Pacers New Center Jay Huff is going crazy in Spain runs 🤯😂 his dunk package is different wow @TheNBPA”, quickly gained traction. But it wasn’t until Haliburton himself weighed in with a single-word quote that fans really started paying attention.

The clip shows Huff absolutely demolishing the rim, throwing down explosive dunks and running the floor with surprising agility for a player his size. And it’s not just the hops, his touch around the rim, timing, and intensity caught fans and even his sidelined teammate off guard. Tyrese commented on video on X with, “Damn.” Just one word, but coming from Haliburton, who is currently rehabbing an Achilles tear, it said everything.

Jay Huff has flown under the radar for most of his NBA career. A four-year journeyman who finally landed a standard NBA deal with Memphis last year. The ex-Grizzlies star impressed the league by shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc, on 3.1 attempts per game. With an average of 6.9 points in just 11.7 minutes. The Spain tape shows confidence, bounce, and swagger. It’s no wonder Haliburton took notice.

Last season, Huff was one of only three seven-footers to shoot over 40% from deep on at least 200 attempts. Joining Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porziņģis in that elite club. He also ranked 24th among 90 players in field goal percentage allowed at the rim layups and dunks, minimum 300 shots contested. That’s elite two-way potential. With Myles Turner gone, Indiana needs a big man who can stretch the floor and defend the paint. Huff might not have the resume of a DeAndre Ayton or the rim presence of Turner. But if his summer runs are any indication, he’s about to seize the biggest opportunity of his career.

Pacers’ $14.1M boost changes offseason outlook

Just days before Huff’s trade was finalized, the Pacers received a significant financial boost from the league. As NBA insider Bobby Manning posted on X: “Interesting note from earlier this week: the #Pacers received a $14.1M disabled player exception for Tyrese Haliburton, who they’ve acknowledged will miss the entire 25-26 season…” It’s a big deal. The exception, awarded due to Haliburton’s Achilles injury, gives the Pacers an extra $14.1 million to use on a one-year contract. Either in free agency or via trade.

That’s in addition to their untouched $14.1 million mid-level exception. They now have real flexibility to improve their roster. The team is still sitting just under the luxury tax threshold, and GM Chad Buchanan made it clear they’re not afraid to spend if the right player comes along. “Using the full exception would put us into the luxury tax, which we’re not opposed to if it’s the right player,” Buchanan said on the “Setting the Pace” podcast.

For now, Indiana is rolling with Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell at point guard, but Buchanan noted the team may look to add another ballhandler: “If there is a position that we would maybe look at… it’s maybe another point guard.” The DPE opens the door for a short-term veteran signing or trade. Rumors are already circling about names like Malcolm Brogdon, Russell Westbrook, or even Chris Boucher if the Pacers want more frontcourt size. Nothing is imminent, but now, Indiana has options.

With Haliburton out for the year and Myles Turner gone, expectations for the Pacers heading into 2025-26 are understandably tempered. But by adding Huff and with the DPE, this is a rare mid-offseason opportunity to reload.