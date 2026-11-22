It was not too long ago, when questions were raised if LeBron James living in New York would affect team chemistry. But the Philadelphia 76ers superstar squashed the narrative with a late-night event. Tyrese Maxey was one of the teammates who was not present, and he had a good reason for it.

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Rather than organizing a team dinner or another traditional gathering, Bron arranged a movie night. Maxey’s absence did not go unnoticed, especially considering his importance to Philadelphia’s plans. However, the guard offered a straightforward explanation when questioned about missing the gathering.

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“I was doing this (pointing to his baby, who was sleeping in his arms, during the press conference). Yep, I wish I was there but I was doing this literally right here.”

Maxey was referring to spending time with his baby and making family commitments as the reason he could not join his teammates. Now, LeBron James chose a film that carries a special connection to their city.

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The movie of choice was I Play Rocky, a film exploring the story behind the making of the iconic Rocky franchise. Philadelphia served as the backdrop for the legendary boxing character. Speaking about how the screening came together, LeBron James explained that the idea required little convincing.

“Very easy to come about and, I mean, it’s Rocky, we’re in Philly. I heard it was a great movie and we had a night off. We had practice obviously yesterday, but we had a night off, evening off. So I got a few connections and I was able to bring that to my teammates and his organization for us to rock, to watching it.”

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LeBron James was equally impressed with what he saw on screen. “I thought it was a great movie. Unbelievable cast, everyone looked like exactly who they were portraying. That is Hollywood for you, so it was pretty cool.”

Head coach Nick Nurse also missed the screening because he had another commitment. He revealed that he had been attending a basketball tournament at St. Mary Magdalene’s Turkey Shootout. That did not stop him from finding out how the evening went which LeBron James organized.

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“They went, they said it was very good, they loved it,” Nurse said. “The big takeaway was how much (actor Anthony Ippolito) actually looked like Rocky. Or Sylvester Stallone. One in the same.”

The gathering included several familiar faces from Philadelphia’s basketball setup. Photographs from the evening showed players enjoying the experience together. It included Jaylen Brown, Labaron Philon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jabari Walker, Tacko Fall, and Adem Bona.

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For LeBron James, the screening was another opportunity to create connections outside the demanding NBA schedule. Especially when the team is 14-3, sitting comfortably after an early-season hot start.