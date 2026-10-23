Tyrese Maxey Exposes Stephen A. Smith’s False Claim About James Harden After Heated Altercation

Stephen A. Smith’s account of Tyrese Maxey’s alleged frustration with James Harden has drawn a direct response from the Philadelphia 76ers guard. On Friday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, Smith claimed Maxey once visited former head coach Doc Rivers’ house, nearly in tears over Harden’s lack of effort during the playoffs. Hours later, Maxey publicly disputed that claim, raising questions about the analyst’s sourcing.

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Smith brought up the alleged incident while discussing Thursday night’s heated exchange between Maxey and Harden during Philadelphia’s comeback win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He suggested that the former teammates’ playoff history could explain Maxey’s intensity when guarding Harden.

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“Did you see Tyrese Maxey all over James Harden? Did you see him getting in his mug? Did you see them having to be separated? It wasn’t just ball pressure, Wendy. You know where I’m going. That’s his former teammate,” Smith said.

He then connected the confrontation to their time together in Philadelphia, claiming Maxey had been deeply upset by Harden’s postseason performances.

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“Remember when they got bounced out in the postseason? Remember when James Harden didn’t show up? Remember when Tyrese Maxey went to Doc Rivers’ crib? Damn near crying because he was so damn frustrated for the absence of effort that took place. That’s covering the league. That’s giving you an insight.”

Smith went on to suggest that the experience had left lingering resentment between the former teammates.

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“And so last night, it did not escape me that Tyrese Maxey is going nose to nose against a former teammate who he once revered because James Harden is great and he is a future Hall of Famer. But somebody you’ve kind of felt, you know, cheated you with their effort in the postseason.”

“He ain’t going to admit it, but I will. You better believe there’s some residue from stuff like that,” Smith added.

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Maxey subsequently challenged a key part of that account on social media. In his response on X, “Here yall go… I’ve never even been to DOC house.”

His post directly contradicts Smith’s claim that he visited Rivers’ home. Maxey did not provide further details or address Smith’s broader interpretation of his feelings about Harden’s playoff performances.

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Sleeper76ers, which had shared the original claim attributed to Smith, also questioned the analyst’s sourcing after Maxey responded. The account wrote, “Gotta double check your sources @stephenasmith.”

It isn’t the first time this year that Smith’s claims have been publicly disputed. In March, Rivers himself dismissed Smith’s suggestion that he planned to retire after the season. Earlier this month, Smith apologized to Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor after spreading false claims about their divorce settlement.

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The latest dispute followed Philadelphia’s 114–106 comeback victory over Cleveland on Thursday, October 22. The 76ers erased a 29-point deficit, with Maxey scoring 32 points. In the fourth quarter, Harden grabbed Maxey’s jersey and Maxey shoved back before the referee stepped in to separate them.

The confrontation drew attention because the players were once teammates in Philadelphia before Harden left the organization in 2023. For Smith, the confrontation was a sign of unresolved frustration. But the example he brought up to explain the tensions was the part that Maxey says never happened.

Maxey’s denial doesn’t settle all the questions surrounding the former teammates’ relationship or Harden’s postseason effort. But it disputes the claim about Rivers’ house.