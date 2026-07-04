Tyrese Maxey Has a Hilarious Response to Rumors About Playing With LeBron James

The LeBron to 76ers rumors barely started swirling, and Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey pulled the brakes on it. In response to the rumors of a major superteam surrounding him, the All-Star delivered a hilarious reality check. Viral reports have been connecting him to a potential acquisition of LeBron James, not as a trade piece, right after the Sixers secured Jaylen Brown in a blockbuster trade.

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Media reports suggested that the organization intends to aggressively leverage Maxey’s personal and Klutch Sports ties to lure James to Philadelphia. However, Maxey reminded the public that he has no time to play recruiter. He’s currently occupied in his newest and most demanding off-court role.

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The viral exchange began after ESPN insider Brian Windhorst reported that the 76ers are expected to actively pursue LeBron James. According to the report, the front office is counting on James’ established relationship with Maxey, as well as Bron’s supposed openness to playing alongside Jaylen Brown. Because Maxey and James are both represented by Rich Paul, Windy labeled the 25-year-old guard as Philadelphia’s most significant recruiting asset in a potential pursuit of the league’s all-time leading scorer.

A fan jumped on with a funny hypothetical scenario of Maxey’s reaction, joking that the guard was “currently taking a contact nap with his baby looking at this tweet like… wut lmao.”

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Maxey wasted no time responding to the post, quote-tweeting the fan with a candid update from his everyday life as a first-time father. “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Actually she screaming at me to change her diaper.”

Maxey hit a historic personal milestone by officially adding “girl dad” to his list of accomplishments when he and his girlfriend, Myra Gordon, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Marvel, on May 14, 2026. The life-changing arrival capped off an extraordinary year for Maxey, who secured his first career All-Star selection and earned All-NBA honors after averaging 28.3 points and 6.6 assists per game.

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Fans loved the lighthearted response, even joking he’s flexing or that he could get parenting tips from three-time dad, LeBron.

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The diaper duty, however, does little to tone down the free agency drama. The Sixers acquiring Jaylen Brown from the Celtics now leaves the field wide open for the biggest unrestricted free agent on the market.

Brown was widely considered an ideal recruitment package to get King James. Many even urged the Cavaliers and Warriors to steal him from the Celtics to get Bron.

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Rich Paul confirmed there are actually many teams in contention for James, and the decision is still up in the air. He drew up a trade mood board on the Game Over podcast, where the 76ers are listed as one of the frontrunners, specifically for Maxey, Brown, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid.

Now that JB is with the Sixers, and with Maxey’s personal connection, it looks like a convenient win-win scenario.

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But Maxey has highlighted the massive disconnect between intense online speculation and the actual day-to-day lives of professional athletes during the summer.

While NBA executives and analysts continue to map out complex cap-space scenarios to potentially pair James with the new Philly core, the face of the Sixers is clearly focused on managing his household priorities, one diaper at a time.